CHAMPAIGN — Tuesday brought disappointing news for every Big Ten program with the postponement of all fall sports. Wednesday, then, meant it was time to get to work in Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's estimation.
"(Tuesday) night as I was wrapping up a long, hard day I was filled with a lot of different emotions," Whitman said. "As I closed my eyes to go to sleep I thought, ‘OK, when we wake up tomorrow we’ve got to be ready to get back to work.’ I think there are people who spend a lot of time complaining about where we are. There are a lot of other people who get busy trying to develop solutions. We have to be in that latter group."
The solution Illinois will try to develop now that fall sports have been postponed, which includes fall events regularly played by spring sports, is rescheduling those seasons for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country. Whitman sees that as a viable solution to the issue created by Tuesday's decision by the Big Ten.
"We’re actively studying that," Whitman said. "I think what’s really important to me and I think to all of our athletic directors is making sure that is a meaningful, substantive opportunity. If we’re going to ask our student-athletes to use a year of their eligibility to participate, then it’s got to be worth it for them. It’s got to be something that has real meaning and value. That’s what we’re going to spend a lot of time trying to develop here in the days and weeks to come."
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith is on board for a rescheduled spring season. The challenge, Smith admitted, wasn't just limited to this coming spring, however. Next fall and the 2021 football season has to be taken into consideration, too.
Smith said the Illini want to play as soon as possible, but there are concerns about two seasons in a single calendar year.
"I've never seen two football seasons go into one calendar year," Smith said. "There's going to have to be a lot of thought go into that. ... A spring schedule is possible. As far as the planning goes, we've been planning and have had weekly meetings since April and will continue those."
In light of Tuesday afternoon's decision by the Big Ten to postpone fall sports, Illinois football players can still work out on campus for the time being, according to UI sports information director Kent Brown.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith held a virtual team meeting on Tuesday night, offering players the option to go home if they wanted to or stay on campus, Brown said. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman met with the team earlier on Tuesday once news of the Big Ten's decision was made public.
The team is slated to get back together at the start of classes on the UI campus, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 24. Upon that date, coaches will have a practice scheduled compiled with teams working under the 20-hour rule of practices.
Brown also said Illinois will not attempt to schedule games this fall outside of the Big Ten.
Whitman, Smith and UI Chancellor Robert Jones are scheduled to talk to the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom.