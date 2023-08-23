ARCOLA — Friday night's kickoff for Arcola's season-opening football game against Nokomis has been pushed back an hour due to sweltering conditions.
Principal and athletic director Nick Lindsey said the game will start at 8 p.m. so as to "not interfere with warmups and progression into the game and have our kids and fans sitting in the heat waiting for (temperatures) to drop.
"It is best to have players out of helmet and shoulder pads for as long as possible for warm up times."
Unity also moved to 8 p.m. the start of its home opener against Prairie Central.