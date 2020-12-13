CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman made his decision to relieve Lovie Smith of his Illinois football coaching duties prior to Saturday's loss at No. 15 Northwestern, the Illini athletic director told media on Sunday.

Whitman spoke to the press a little more than three hours after his department announced fifth-year leader Smith's firing. It marked the final chapter of a story that began when Whitman hired Smith on March 7, 2016, two days after firing Bill Cubit.

"I always feel like my obligations to our coaches, I’m going to be all in until I can’t be, and then I’m going to get out," Whitman said. "There was no half step, there was no half measure that I felt would be appropriate that would still put (Smith and his staff) in the position to be as successful as possible."

Whitman said he came to a decision on Smith's future "during the week following the Iowa game," a 35-21 home loss on Dec. 5 that dropped the Illini to 2-4. Illinois now is 2-5 after the aforementioned defeat at Northwestern and finishes Smith's tenure with a 17-39 record.

Whitman said he did not inform Smith of the impending change prior to the game in Evanston.

"I can’t point to a single game or a single loss. There was no turning point for me," Whitman said. "The results and scoreboard, I think they’re always important. (But) you’re trying to look more deeply into the program and understand what’s causing the results."

Whitman said he will not utilize a search firm when seeking out his next coach and didn't offer a concrete timeline for the position to be filled.

"We’ll move as quickly as we can," Whitman said. "I don’t believe in having these seats vacant for long."

Whitman affirmed that offensive coordinator Rod Smith will lead the Illini during this coming Saturday's 4:30 p.m. Big Ten Champions Week game at Penn State. Whitman also said linebackers coach Miles Smith, Lovie Smith's son, will not coach during the Penn State contest, and added that Jimmy Lindsey, the defensive ends coach, will oversee the entire defense at State College, Pa.

Whitman said the fate of Lovie Smith's remaining assistant coaches will lie in the hands of the next Illinois football boss, adding that "all (have) been around this business long enough to know that many of them will not return."

Whitman said Smith's contract buyout will cost "somewhere around $2.3 million."

"Relative to the marketplace, we feel good about that," Whitman said. "That number, compared to what we’re seeing some of the other coaching changes incur across the country, is relatively low."

Whitman expressed in multiple ways that he feels the Illini job is a strong one, including by saying "there are a lot of qualified coaches out there who I think would walk over glass to coach at the University of Illinois."

Smith was the right man for the role in 2016 because he provided "a steady hand" and "an experienced voice," Whitman said, to a program still reeling from Tim Beckman's firing after allegations of player mistreatment against Beckman.

Now, Smith no longer fits into Whitman's plan for one overarching reason.

"We’re in a good place to support a high-level football program," Whitman said, "... but, at the end of the day, we weren’t able to win enough games."

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties as Illinois football coach after five seasons.

Illini athletics released a statement late Sunday morning that indicated "Smith will not coach the Illini during (their) final game of the season."

The news follows Saturday's 28-10 loss at No. 15 Northwestern that dropped Illinois to 2-5 on the season. It was first reported by Howard Griffith, a Big Ten Network analyst and former Illini, as well as ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in the statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.

“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure. To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together. I wish him and (his wife) MaryAnne nothing but the best.”

Whitman is slated to address media at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the statement. That press conference will be carried on WDWS 1400-AM.

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will coach the Illini during its Big Ten Champions Week game, which was revealed Sunday afternoon. Illinois will travel to Penn State (3-5) for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff on Fox Sports 1.

According to the statement, Illinois athletics "beginning immediately ... will launch a national search to identify Coach (Lovie) Smith’s successor."

Lovie Smith was hired by Whitman prior to the 2016 season and guided the Illini to the 2019 Redbox Bowl, which Illinois lost to California. That was the program's first bowl appearance since 2014.

However, Smith's tenure included five overall losing seasons and a cumulative 17-39 record. Illinois never finished better than fourth in the Big Ten West under Smith and won more than two conference games just once (2019).

Smith in 2016 was given a six-year contract worth $21 million, and he later signed a two-year extension in November 2018. Smith was due $4 million for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. His contract included a $2 million buyout for the year 2020, a number that would've fallen to $1 million in 2021 and 2022.

Illinois football hasn't posted a winning record since 2011, a season in which Ron Zook was fired and Vic Koenning coached the Illini in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and now Smith have been unable to turn that tide.

Whitman will be hiring his second football coach since taking over as Illinois' AD in February 2016. Whitman fired Cubit on March 5 of that year and hired Smith two days later.

Smith's time with the Illini included a $20 million donation from the H.D. Smith Foundation to the University of Illinois Foundation, with $15 million provided to a performance center that eventually became the $80 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center.

Though Whitman routinely threw support behind Smith, both for on-field efforts and off-field recruiting, Smith struggled to see consistently positively results in both areas.

"I believe in Coach Smith," Whitman said in the summer of 2019. "If I didn't, we wouldn't have extended (his contract) this last year."

According to Rivals.com, Smith's Illinois recruiting classes ranked 48th, 50th, 73rd and 90th for 2017 through 2020. It rates his 2021 class 72nd. Those stats are equally dire within the Big Ten: 10th, 12th, 14th, 14th and 13th. It's also worth noting, however, that Wednesday marks this year's college football early signing period.