Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated during a Friday virtual press conference that youth and adult recreational sports can resume in the state's regions that improve from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 mitigations.
This presently impacts Regions 1 and 2 in the northwest and Region 5 in the southeast, though Region 6 — which encompasses The News-Gazette's coverage area — could reach Tier 2 by Saturday with one more day of decreasing hospitalizations.
Later Friday, the IHSA announced what this means for its yet-to-be-played sports, with good news for lower-risk activities but less positive information on higher-risk ventures.
The IHSA's lower-risk sports teams "can practice immediately and will begin competition within their geographic region on a future date to be determined by the IHSA board."
The IHSA Board of Directors' next meeting is slated for Jan. 27, but executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement that he anticipates competition start dates for lower-risk winter sports — badminton, bowling, competitive cheer and dance, girls' gymnastics and boys' swimming and diving — to be established prior to that meeting.
"This is certainly positive news for three regions of the state, but we still have a long way to go until we get all of our student-athletes back to being active,” Anderson said. “High school student-athletes are hurting from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint, so we hope this is the first step toward getting that back to some normalcy.”
There are no medium-risk sports in the IHSA's winter season. Athletes in basketball, deemed a higher-risk sport by the IDPH, are able to start non-contact training once their region reaches Tier 2.
Contact days for spring and summer sports of all risk levels can begin on Jan. 25 in regions that reach Tier 2 mitigations, with the content of those contact days based upon IDPH risk levels and the rules for those levels.
In order for regions to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in IDPH mitigations, the following benchmarks must be met:
— A test positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average;
— Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average;
— A sustained decrease in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.
According to the governor's office and IDPH guidance, schools within regions that enter Tier 2 can resume following the IDPH's all-sports guidance.
— Lower-risk sports can contest intra-conference events. Non-winter IHSA sports included are baseball, softball, track and field and tennis.
— Medium-risk sports can hold intra-squad scrimmages. Volleyball and soccer are among those included.
— Higher-risk sports can hold non-contact practices. Other non-winter sports included are football and wrestling.
"There are regions that are going into lower tiers of mitigations, and in those tiers there are youth sports and recreational sports for adults that are opening up," Pritzker said. "I think that’s a good beginning. I’d like to see the numbers continue falling, regions meeting the metrics before more open play for sports."
When regions improve from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in the IDPH's mitigations, lower-risk sports can shift to out-of-conference play, medium-risk sports can move to intra-conference play and higher-risk sports can change to intra-team scrimmages. The following requirements must be met in order for this to occur:
— A test positivity rate less than or equal to 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average.
— Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average.
— No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.
It appears higher-risk sports only can hold competitions if regions pass from Tier 1 to Phase 4 of IDPH mitigations. The following requirements must be met in order for this to transpire:
— A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average.
— Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average.
— No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.