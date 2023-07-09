SEATTLE — Blake Wolters is becoming a professional baseball player.
The 2023 Mahomet-Seymour graduate heard his name called in Sunday's second round of this year's MLB draft, selected 44th overall by the Kansas City Royals.
Wolters learned of this news around 9:40 p.m. while surrounded by his immediate family, some close friends and pitching coach Anthony Silkwood at the Wolters' Mahomet home.
Wolters said Sunday night that he is signing with the Royals, forgoing his college signing with the University of Arizona's baseball program. The 44th pick's slot value is listed at $1,951,600, according to Baseball America.
"I'm just so excited," Wolters said while taking a short breather from a post-selection gathering at Mahomet's YoYo's Coffee and Bar establishment. "Everything has led to this moment, and I just couldn't be happier."
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-handed pitcher is the first Bulldog to be taken in an MLB draft directly out of high school since fellow pitcher Jeff Martin in 1992. Martin was snagged by the Seattle Mariners in the 44th round but opted to attend the University of Illinois to play baseball.
"A lot of decisions went into this, a lot of sacrifice," Wolters said. "It's incredible. That's all I can say."
Wolters is the first athlete with local high school ties to be picked in an MLB draft since Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alumnus Dylan Dodd, another pitcher, was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 draft's third round. Dodd made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Braves.
Wolters was ranked 41st by MLB Draft Pipeline in a listing of 2023 draft prospects leading up to Sunday's first two rounds.
Wolters is the two-time reigning News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year and 2023 Illinois Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year. He posted a 7-1 pitching record in his senior season, throwing 48 2/3 innings in which he logged a 0.43 earned run average, allowed 13 hits and 14 walks, and struck out 106 batters.
Wolters' fastball reached 98 miles per hour during last February's Prep Baseball Report Super 60 Pro Showcase, kickstarting a flurry of interest in the hurler from many MLB teams.
One of those was the Royals, who drafted second baseman Michael Massey out of the University of Illinois back in 2019. Massey made his MLB debut last season.
"I'm excited, man," Wolters said. "We met with the Royals' scout before the season. They have a great organization and a great place to live for their spring training, so I'm super excited to get to work and get in their system."
Wolters said he anticipates flying to Arizona sometime later this week to officially start the process of becoming a professional athlete.
"That's where (the Royals) have their headquarters," Wolters said. "It's really exciting. ... It's incredible. It's something you can't even put into words."