MAHOMET — Blake Wolters was missing a significant presence at many of his 2022 Mahomet-Seymour baseball games.
His sister, 2021 Bulldogs alumna Ella, was living more than 1,600 miles away on the University of Arizona's campus in Tucson.
"First of 10 years I wasn't here to watch opening day," Ella told The News-Gazette last month. "So that was hard."
She'll experience far less trouble catching her brother on the diamond in the near future.
Blake Wolters verbally committed to Arizona baseball on Wednesday morning, exactly two weeks after the M-S senior-to-be decommitted from Purdue's program.
"Just based on my academics, had a really good deal to go to college there," said Wolters, who previously pointed to his SAT score as a big reason for severing ties with the Boilermakers. "That was one that my family had been thinking of, and it'll be cool to go to the same school as my sister.
"And the baseball worked out. (Ella is) super excited."
Wolters recently was recognized as The News-Gazette's 2022 All-Area baseball Player of the Year after the 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander put together a dominant junior season on the pitcher's mound.
He logged a 10-0 record with a 0.24 earned run average across 58 2/3 innings thrown, permitting two earned runs while striking out 115 opponents and walking just 19. Wolters also hit .468 and drove in 43 runs as a batter.
"It's awesome," Wolters said. "The recruiting process has been easy, and being able to find a good home like that takes off a little bit of stress."
Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo said South Carolina and Mississippi State also attempted to acquire Wolters' services during this brief second recruitment period. Wolters gave his verbal pledge to Purdue back in September 2021.
Wolters participated in a Prep Baseball Report Pro-Case on June 21 in Chicago, as one of 11 Midwest pitchers invited to throw for professional scouts.
DiFilippo said the eventual release of data from that event, paired with Wolters' decommitment from Purdue, caused a major uptick in college interest.
"Some schools contacted me, but Arizona was the clear frontrunner for me," said Wolters, who also received News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball first-team status as a junior. "I got a good amount of Twitter (direct messages) and texts."
Wolters further helped his own recruiting cause when he competed in last week's World Wood Bat Association 17U national championship in Marietta, Ga.
"That environment was really cool," Wolters said. "You walk up and down that complex, and there's Division I scouts left and right. So it was a little nerve-racking, but once I got up there on the mound it was just fun."
Wolters said Arizona assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Trip Couch spoke with him after that showcase.
"They really liked my stuff," Wolters said. "They thought I was a good enough talent to play at a place like Arizona and thought I could contribute and just liked what they saw on the mound.
"I felt pretty good. Faced some really stiff competition — definitely a lot tougher to strike out than teams I've previously played. But I was happy with my performance."
Wolters isn't resting on the comfort of a fresh college commitment. He'll hit the road again later this week for a travel-ball tournament. And he knows there's still work to do before he arrives on the Wildcats' campus in 2023.
"(I'll need to) pack on a few more pounds," Wolters said, "and work on pitch sequencing, throwing the right pitches in the right counts."
The Wildcats are overseen by Chip Hale, who took over the team in July 2021. Hale won a national championship as an Arizona athlete in 1986.
The former infielder played for two MLB teams, managed the Class AAA Tucson Sidewinders and served as an assistant coach with five other MLB squads — including the 2019 World Series-winning Washington Nationals — before returning to his alma mater last year.
"They're obviously a really good program," Wolters said. Arizona made its 18th College World Series appearance in 2021 and has won four national titles all-time.
"Just seems like a really tight-knit and awesome environment," Wolters continued. "It's been a dream of mine to play in the College World Series, to play in the regionals. It'll be awesome to represent Mahomet and my family in that big setting, hopefully."
MAHOMET — Blake Wolters had put himself on the radar of Division I baseball coaches well before his junior season at Mahomet-Seymour.
The 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher committed to Purdue last September and had stayed true to the Boilermakers for the preceding nine months.
But Wolters decommitted from Purdue in late June. The News-Gazette's All-Area Player of the Year for the 2022 season didn't waste too much time, though, in picking a new college.
Wolters committed to Arizona on Wednesday morning, ending what was surely a whirlwind past few weeks.
Absolutely pumped to announce my commitment to The University of Arizona to continue my athletic and academic career. I’m thankful to God, my family, and my coaches for their support and guidance along the way. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/neC7ZITEfT— Blake Wolters (@wolters_blake) July 13, 2022
Wolters posted a 10-0 record with a 0.24 earned run average in 58 2/3 innings pitched this past spring for M-S, helping the Bulldogs to 27 wins, an Apollo Conference championship, Class 3A regional championship and a spot in the Sweet 16 in 3A. He only allowed two earned runs to go along with 115 strikeouts and 19 walks. Wolters also hit .468 with six home runs, 43 RBI, 21 doubles, five triples and 49 runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs.
Wolters will take his talents to a tradition-rich Arizona program. The Wildcats went 39-25 last season, advancing to the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the regionals to eventual national champion Mississippi.
Arizona has qualified for the NCAA tournament in 41 different seasons, winning national titles in 2012, 1986, 1980 and 1976, and has reached the College World Series 18 times.