On the eve of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate Dylan Dodd's expected Major League Baseball debut, another local product received his first MLB call-up.
And he might be pitching Monday night.
Centennial alumnus Jeff Lindgren was brought up to the majors by the Miami Marlins, the club announced Monday afternoon.
The 2015 Chargers grad and right-handed pitcher isn't listed as the Marlins' scheduled starter for Monday night's home game against Minnesota — that'd be Johnny Cueto.
But Lindgren's father, John, said his son was informed by the team that he'd get to toe the rubber at some point versus the Twins.
"I said, 'Jeff, if I come down there, it's going to be last-minute and be expensive.' And I said, 'Are you going to pitch?'" John Lindgren told The News-Gazette. "And he said, 'Dad, they told me I'm going to pitch.'"
Jeff Lindgren was selected by the Marlins in the 2019 MLB Draft's 24th round out of Illinois State. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound hurler has split time between the Marlins' Class A-Short Season, Class A-Advanced, Class AA and Class AAA teams between 2019 and 2022.
"I'm sitting here knowing how hard he's worked and knowing the time he's put in to get where he's at," John Lindgren said. "And when he called (Sunday), you couldn't do anything but cry. It's just like, holy cow."
Jeff Lindgren, 26, made three relief appearances during Miami's recently-completed 2023 spring training schedule, tossing two innings and allowing one hit while striking out two batters.
Lindgren boasts a 15-14 record across all of his minor league action, primarily spent as a starter (46 starts in 63 appearances). Some of his other key statistics over 271 total innings thrown include an ERA of 3.75, 227 strikeouts and a batting average against of .247.
John Lindgren and his wife Kim, along with their daughter Allyson and a granddaughter, arrived in Miami earlier Monday. John Lindgren said he anticipates about 15 fans in the Jeff Lindgren rooting section for the Marlins-Twins series opener.
"He just sent me a picture of his locker and the whole bit," John Lindgren said. "We have no idea what's going to happen from here. He's in the big leagues, but is it for a day? A week? A month? A year? We don't know.
"We had goosebumps at home when we got called. And I quickly had to tell (Kim), 'Hey, we've got to take that game as just a normal game, like any other game he's been in.' It's going to be exciting."