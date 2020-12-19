CHAMPAIGN — Illinois and Wisconsin met on the football field five times when Bret Bielema was in charge of the Badgers. Wisconsin won four of those games.
Bielema is now tasked with making the Illini winners.
The current New York Giants outside linebackers coach was named Illinois football's next coach on Saturday morning. He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired by Illini athletic director Josh Whitman one week ago after five seasons.
The move also comes the day of Illinois' likely season-closing Big Ten Champions game at Penn State, with Rod Smith as acting coach. Barring an unlikely bowl game invitation, that ends the Illini's 2020 season. Bielema will attend the game as a guest of Whitman, according to an Illinois athletics press release
Bielema was supposed to be coaching with the Giants on Sunday evening as they took on Cleveland. He'll be introduced to local media via a 1 p.m. Monday Zoom call.
“Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can’t be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,” Bielema said in a statement. “We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois wins.
"We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to reconnecting with the high school coaches around the state, making it clear we intend to keep our players home."
Bielema, 50, guided Wisconsin from 2006 through 2012, posting a 68-24 record, two bowl game wins in seven tries and a spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll five times. Bielema's most recent college gig was at Arkansas, where he led the Razorbacks to a 29-34 ledger between 2013 and 2017. He's been with the NFL's New England Patriots and New York Giants since.
Bielema, a native of Prophetstown, reportedly was interviewed by Whitman either Monday or Tuesday, according to FootballScoop. He's received a six-year contract with a $4.2 million annual salary, according to Illinois athletics.
“Bret Bielema is a proven winner," Whitman said in a statement. "With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within, the Big Ten Conference. In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a lifelong learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game’s most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, and Bill Belichick – all of them current or future Hall of Famers.
“Importantly to me, Bret, a native of our great state, grew up an Illini fan and is committed to seeing the football program at our state’s flagship grow and prosper. Bret’s blue-collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff and positive relationships in our community and our state. These qualities, combined with his commitment to education and his track record of success, give me great confidence in his leadership of our football program.”
Bielema is an Iowa graduate with previous, non-head coaching stops at Iowa (linebackers coach), Kansas State (co-defensive coordinator) and Wisconsin (defensive coordinator).