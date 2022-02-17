FITHIAN — Cameron Lee's focus as a first-year head football coach will be placed upon more than one position group.
That said, Lee did spend his playing career opening up running lanes and protecting quarterbacks as part of high school, college and professional offensive lines.
"I won't give away any secrets," Lee said, "but let's just say it'll be a point of emphasis."
Lee on Wednesday night was confirmed as Oakwood football's newest coach. The 2012 Comets graduate replaces Al Craig, who stepped down from the role after the fall 2021 season.
"At first it's excitement, obviously, just because this is something I've always wanted to do and something I think would be really good for me and my family and the community," Lee told The News-Gazette on Thursday. "I see it as a huge challenge, but something I'm excited about and a great opportunity."
Lee played college football at Illinois State and was signed by four different NFL teams between 2017 and 2018. The offensive guard played in two games for the Chicago Bears, and he last was part of Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots franchise in 2019 before retiring from competition later that year.
He spent the 2019 and 2020 IHSA seasons as an assistant on Craig's Oakwood staff before leaving that duty to focus on his family. Lee also works full-time in real estate.
"It's always something I've wanted to do — be involved with the program — and I've always wanted to be a coach," Lee said. "If it's something you want bad enough, you can find a way to make it happen."
Lee said he actually did envision one day returning to his alma mater and leading its football team, even back when he was 18 years old and preparing for his college playing career.
"I've always been very connected to the community and very involved in sports. I kind of figured, what was the best way I could give something back to my school and community at large," Lee said. "I've been thinking about this since I was sitting in the chairs at Oakwood High School."
Lee will take over a program that went 19-17 in four seasons with Craig at the helm, including a pair of Class 2A postseason appearances. The fall 2021 Comets finished with a 2-7 record, though four of their losses were by six or fewer points.
Lee's current goal is on reintegrating himself within the program he once played for.
"I have a very unique way of doing things from some of my experiences I've learned as a player," Lee said. "As of right now, my sole focus is just on getting people excited about Oakwood football. That's it. I think everything else is going to take care of itself.
"The Xs and Os and strategy and schemes, we've got months to figure out. Right now, my goal is to get the kids in the weight room and let's get people excited about what could be."
Lee said his short stint as one of Craig's assistant coaches proved crucial to his comfort level in taking on a head coaching gig.
"To go from being a player to being a coach, there's a lot of stuff that transfers but a lot of stuff that doesn't," Lee said. "How do I take this concept I know as a player and instill it in 50 or 60 high school kids. That's not an easy thing to do. Having two years of going around and doing that process ... is hugely beneficial in my development."
Lee's brief absence from the football realm coincided with both an important life event and a global pandemic.
After a bit of time passed, Lee recognized the time was right to return to the gridiron.
"I was on the staff before COVID. Right around the same time that things started to get weird in the world, we found out we were having our first kid," Lee said. "It was best to step away and see how things would go. Now that I'm in a little more secure place and things seem to be turning around ... it just seemed like it'd be a good time to get back into it."
