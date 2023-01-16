CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' first week as a ranked team in two-plus decades went off without a hitch. The Illini played just one game and notched a 13-point road win at Minnesota on Sunday.
The result? A three-spot climb in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. The Illini (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) moved to No. 21 in this week's poll, which featured significant movement in the bottom half.
Illinois will put its new ranking to the test with two games this week. The Illini host No. 6 Indiana on Wednesday and play at Northwestern on Sunday. Illinois lost a four-point game at Indiana in early December and beat Northwestern in Champaign 11 days ago.
Illini men just outside top 25
Three consecutive wins got Illinois back to .500 in the crowded middle of the Big Ten. Taking down Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan State in the last week-plus wasn't enough, however, to push the Illini back into the Associated Press Top 25.
The Illini were among other teams receiving votes and nominally 30th when the latest poll was released late Monday morning. It marks their fourth straight week outside the top 25 following a December swoon that extended into the new year.
Just two teams were ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Purdue held steady at No. 3 behind Houston and Kansas, and Rutgers debuted at No. 23.
Illinois (10-5, 3-3 Big Ten) will be back in action at 5 p.m. Monday against Minnesota (7-8, 1-4). The Illini have won their last four games against the Gophers, including the last two in Minneapolis in back-to-back blowouts.