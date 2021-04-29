CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema entered Wednesday morning carrying five Class of 2022 commits.
By the following Thursday morning, that number had risen to eight.
Illinois football secured a verbal commitment from Brother Rice junior tight end Henry Boyer on Thursday morning via social media, then another from Joliet Catholic junior athlete Jordan Anderson right around noon Thursday.
"First of all, I want to thank all of those throughout my life who have taken time to invest in me as a football player and person," Boyer wrote on Twitter. "I have been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. With all of that being said, I would like to announce my COMMITMENT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS! #GOILLINI."
"First off I want to thank God for helping me be in the position I am today," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the Illinois Coaching staff for believing in me to accomplish my dream. That being said, I will continue my education and football career at The University of Illinois!!! #GOILLINI."
Boyer and Anderson join New Jersey tight end Owen Anderson in committing to Illinois over the last two days out of the Class of 2022. Rutgers junior quarterback Artur Sitkowski also announced his intention to transfer to the Illini on Wednesday night.
Boyer is a three-star recruit by 247sports and unranked by Rivals. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound athlete's only other offer is from Kent State.
Jordan Anderson is a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247sports. He starred as a running back for 6-0 Joliet Catholic during the 2021 spring season, compiling 1,080 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. Anderson possesses other offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
Boyer and Anderson are the third and fourth in-state Class of 2022 recruits to commit to Illinois, coming after Rochester receiver Hank Beatty and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard.