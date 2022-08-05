URBANA — A tumultuous period for the Urbana High School football program now includes a coaching change not long before the Tigers’ 2022 opening game.
Edmund Jones is out as Urbana’s coach after one season, which largely was spent in the junior varsity ranks.
Taking over the job on an interim basis is Curtis Blanden Sr., the 1995 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year out of Danville.
Katherine Tellez, Urbana School District’s director of marketing and communications, confirmed the change Friday.
“Urbana football coach Edmund Jones submitted his resignation, and it was accepted by the school district,” Tellez said in a statement. “Effective Aug. 4, 2022, Curtis Blanden will take over as interim head football coach.
“Urbana starts practice Monday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. By mid-week next week, the current roster will be evaluated to determine if there are enough eligible athletes to compete in a varsity schedule.”
The Tigers are set to begin their upcoming nine-game varsity season on Aug. 26 by hosting Centennial.
They’re also expected to face local Big 12 Conference foes Champaign Central in Week 5 — a game that could move to the Maroons’ McKinley Field, if approved by the Champaign City Council — and at Danville in Week 9.
The rest of Urbana’s schedule includes home games against Peoria Notre Dame (Sept. 2), Peoria (Sept. 9), Chillicothe IVC (Sept. 30) and Normal Community (Oct. 7), along with road games against Normal West (Sept. 16) and Peoria Manual (Oct. 14).
Jones was hired as Urbana’s coach in July 2021, with school board approval happening last August. The East St. Louis native replaced Ordell Walker, who took a job as a Central assistant coach.
The Tigers played one varsity game the following season, a 65-0 loss to Centennial in Week 1. Just a few days later, Urbana officials announced the program would opt for a junior varsity-only schedule to close out 2021, citing low athlete turnout as a key reason.
The Tigers also didn’t play in any of their available six games during the condensed 2021 spring season.
“The numbers weren’t where we had hoped they would be,” Jones told The News-Gazette this week.
In an interview last month, Jones said he anticipated “between 50 and 55” athletes on Urbana’s 2022 roster, adding “half of that will be incoming freshmen.”
Jones described the situation as more of a mutual decision when contacted by The News-Gazette.
“They wanted to move in another direction. I totally understand their justification for it, and I understand why they would do it,” Jones said. “It’s not like I had the set the world on fire here.
“I would think that also, I was making some demands on a lot of people (that) I don’t think they were necessarily comfortable with,” Jones added, saying this applied to both athletes and parents. “I think they just said, ‘We’ll cut our losses here.’
“I felt like they had a great deal of respect for me. It just had not worked in the manner and timeframe we had all hoped for. It was no ill feelings or disrespect on either side.”
Blanden is a Central Illinois Youth Football League board member and has served as a volunteer coach for the association. Blanden feels he’ll be well connected to the Tigers’ incoming freshmen because “we completed a season last year with them” in the CIYFL.
He also worked as an Urbana football assistant coach between 2008 and 2015, with all but one of those seasons under Nathan Watson. That stretch included the Tigers’ most recent postseason appearance in the Class 5A playoffs in 2012.
Blanden’s son, C.J., is an incoming freshman with the Tigers. Even so, the elder Blanden said he didn’t hear about a coaching opening until Thursday, when school officials reached out to see if he’d be interested in filling the fresh vacancy.
“Everything has gone so fast,” Blanden said. “I coached every level (in the CIYFL). Coaching never leaves you. So once the opportunity came available, I definitely said yes.”
Previously a track and field coach at Urbana as well, Blanden said he looks forward to teaching a younger generation of football talent through the high school.
“It’s a dream fulfilled,” Blanden said. “Being able to, all these years, pour into other student-athletes everything I’ve learned, everything I’ve gained, everything I’ve lost (is important).
“(I’m) trying to help them go forward and have fun in a sport that I learned to love, and also (help them) understand the importance of academics as we move forward in hopes of building a program at Urbana that will sustain itself.”
Blanden said he isn’t sure how many players will show up for Monday’s practice that officially opens the Tigers’ season. Regardless of what that figure looks like, he added “we will be playing football.”
“I believe there’s a lot more certainty than uncertainty,” Blanden said. “I know student-athletes are going to show up on Monday. I know I’m going to coach. I know we’re going to have a staff there. I know they’re going to learn something more than they knew the day before.
“Whatever happens after that day, we’re going to take it as it comes and we’re going to be a family through this.”
After graduating from Danville, Blanden spent time with the United States Marine Corps and played four years of football at Division II Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. Blanden also had a tryout with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks before spending some time playing semi-professionally with the Mid-States Football League’s Racine Raiders.
“One of my main things is accountability,” Blanden said. “We’re just trying to make sure these student-athletes understand that football also teaches life, not just a sport.”
Blanden said he’s excited to get Urbana football trending in a more positive direction after nine consecutive seasons with two or fewer victories.
“It’s a project, but it’s nothing that cannot be accomplished as far as getting them to believe in themselves again,” Blanden said. “We’re going to go forward and do nothing but get better.”