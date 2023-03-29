Sign up for our daily (and free) newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — The storied Champaign Central boys’ basketball program is in the market for a new head coach.
And the Maroons will need to fill a noteworthy void in their athletics scene as a whole.
LeConte Nix informed his boys’ basketball players on Wednesday afternoon that he’s resigned his role as the Maroons’ coach after two seasons overseeing the program.
He also decided this week to vacate his gig as a Central baseball assistant under coach John Staab.
“It was time for me to step down. I’ve put a lot of time in,” Nix, a 1997 Central graduate, told The News-Gazette shortly after informing his players. “It’s time for a change. It’s been a great run for me.
“It was a hard day for me, very hard.”
Nix spent 17 seasons as a Central boys’ basketball assistant before succeeding Jeff Finke as the Maroons’ head coach in mid-2021. Nix was the interim coach during the 2021-22 season and the full-time coach in the 2022-23 season.
Nix roamed the Maroons’ football sideline for 17 campaigns, not coaching during its 2022 season, and was early in his eighth season inside Central’s baseball dugout as an assistant coach.
“It’s some personal stuff. I need to deal with some health stuff. I’m good,” an emotional Nix said. “I’m a Champaign guy for life and a Champaign Central guy for life.”
Central boys’ basketball compiled a collective 10-42 record with him in charge the past two seasons. The Maroons went 7-22 this past season, losing 53-49 to Mahomet-Seymour in a Class 3A regional semifinal game on Feb. 22 in Champaign.
“It was hard to walk away. It really was,” Nix said. “We never talked about wins and losses. It wasn’t about that. ... I love my players, and they know it.
“That’s one of our core values, the way we treat each other. We love each other, and we’re a team first. That’s the stuff I hang my hat on, and it showed (Wednesday) when we met.”
Among Nix’s accomplishments as a Maroons coach, regardless of position, were helping the boys’ basketball team to nine regional championships and a berth in the 2008 Class 3A state tournament; aiding the 2015 football squad to an 11-2 record and Class 5A state semifinals spot; and assisting the baseball program in securing four regional plaques and the 2017 Class 3A fourth-place state trophy.
“So many memories,” Nix said. “We’ve been to three final fours. I was lucky to be a part of that. ... That’s really special. But it was never about that for me, either. It was about the relationships I built with these kids.”
Central athletic director Jane Stillman said Nix’s former job leading the boys’ basketball team will be posted, and the search for a new head coach will begin soon.
Nix said he’d be interested to see an application from current Maroons assistant P.J. Keaton, a 2006 Central graduate whom Nix retained after replacing Finke in 2021.
“There’s a lot of good coaches around the state that I’m sure will apply,” Nix said. “Champaign basketball is in a really, really good spot right now.”