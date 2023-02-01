Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Nineteen times, the Orange Krush has snuck into an opposing arena wearing the colors of the opposing team, only to pull off their outer layer to reveal their true identities just before tipoff.
This year, the Illinois basketball student section planned its biggest trip yet, ordering 200 tickets to Saturday’s game at Iowa, four times the amount they usually bring.
The trip won’t be happening.
“Unfortunately, the University of Iowa Athletic Department has today notified us that they have invalidated all 200 tickets that the Orange Krush had legally purchased,” the group said in a statement Wednesday night. “It is highly unfortunate that the University of Iowa and their athletic department refused to face the consequences of the mistake THEY MADE in selling tickets to a billing address in Champaign, Illinois. It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry, two outstanding attributes of the Big Ten Conference, to make this decision.”
Statement from the Orange Krush: pic.twitter.com/etb13geis1— The Orange Krush (@TheOrangeKrush) February 2, 2023
In order to attend the trip, students were required to raise money for local charities, and they wound up raising $2,649.41, the statement said.
Because the cancellation happened so close to game day, the group won’t be able to cancel the buses they chartered for $6,000, which, the statement said, accounts for a fifth of its budget.
The loss is so steep that the group won’t be able to make another trip, the statement said.
Later Wednesday night, Iowa athletics issued a statement via the Hawkeyes men's basketball Twitter account, noting that the tickets has been purchased under false pretenses and would be given instead to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.
The Krush — who weren't mentioned by name in the tweet — will receive a full refund but won't be on hand at "a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Saturday," Iowa officials wrote.
"The Iowa athletics department became aware of a discounted group ticket order for the Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club," the statement read. "In following up with that organization, it became clear this was not factual. When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order, they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization."
A statement from the Iowa Athletics Department regarding Saturday’s game vs Illinois: pic.twitter.com/8gzZmf87Ns— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 2, 2023
The Krush called the news "disappointing" but added: "We take it as a great compliment that the Orange Krush is a strong enough section to be so feared that an opposing athletic department is willing to sacrifice $5,400 and ruin a sellout in order to turn us away.
"(Iowa athletic director) Gary Barta and staff, we issue great thanks to all of you for the adoration you have shown the Orange Krush through your cowardice.”