CHAMPAIGN — Erin Quarnstrom's run as the St. Thomas More girls' basketball coach closed on a relatively high note.
In her second season overseeing the Sabers, she guided them to the 2023 IHSA Class 1A fourth-place state trophy.
Quarnstrom initially didn't plan for her tenure to conclude in that way. But life intervened.
"That we placed this year and what our potential is for the future has zero to do with this decision," Quarnstrom said Friday afternoon, after informing The News-Gazette earlier in the day that she'd resigned from her role at STM.
"If anything, the fact that we're losing starters and people might be questioning our abilities for next year, that kind of was harder for me to leave," Quarnstrom continued. "My job and what I'm in it for is to get the girls to achieve beyond what they think is possible for themselves."
A new job opportunity opened up for Quarnstrom that led to her stepping away from the Sabers. She presently works full-time as a Champaign schools special education instructional coach.
"(I had an opportunity with) a small family-owned company who provides training for teachers on how to work with children with autism and writes curriculum and does things that I love," Quarnstrom said. "That would include traveling all over the United States and possibly to other countries. It's a risk I'm willing to take."
Though not one that came easily for Quarnstrom, who put together a pair of successful seasons overseeing STM girls' basketball.
The Gibson City alumna led them to an 18-13 record in 2021-22 that included a Class 1A regional championship.
Things really ramped up in the 2022-23 season, in which the Sabers finished 28-6 and placed fourth in all of Class 1A. It marked STM's first girls' basketball state appearance since 2014.
This helped Quarnstrom to earn News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year status following the season.
The Sabers soon will graduate four seniors from their most recent roster, all of them starters on the state-qualifying team. Among STM's expected returnees for the 2023-24 campaign is senior-to-be Ruari Quarnstrom, Erin's daughter and another starter.
"There were many a tear shed at the Quarnstrom house," Erin said. "It is a pretty special thing."
Quarnstrom expressed a desire to stick around the Sabers as a volunteer coach moving forward.
"This (new) job, I work from home on the days I'm not traveling. There's no reason I can't be in there in the morning for a practice or open gym or weights," Quarnstrom said. "I just want to be part of their lives and part of the program."
After conferring with her daughter and with husband Andy, Quarnstrom spoke to the team as a whole last Thursday.
She said some athletes remained stoic, others showed sadness and a few appeared frustrated by the news of her departure.
"But then I had two freshmen and a sophomore show up (Friday) morning for weightlifting at 6," Quarnstrom said. "When I came in ... they hadn't been doing that before. Seeing their confidence in the weight room and the fact they're showing up at 6 a.m. when they thought they couldn't do it, that to me shows change."
Change is a go-to word for Quarnstrom when she discusses how her team looks now compared to when she took over as coach in 2021.
"I saw a huge change in the seniors and what they thought they could accomplish and what they were representing," Quarnstrom said. "The fact that I'm stepping away, I hope it doesn't minimize what we've accomplished and how the girls and team have changed me."
Quarnstrom is curious to see how STM's next girls' basketball coach handles the program moving forward.
"The next couple months are going to be pretty pivotal for them," Quarnstrom said. "I want to make sure my leaders on this team, no matter what year they are, are recognized. They still have a ton of potential and a lot of unfinished business.
"The future looks bright as long as we continue to have a coaching staff who believes in the girls and believes in developing them as people, as well as (focusing on) picking up wins."
Beyond her hope of becoming a volunteer assistant under the next Sabers leader, Quarnstrom said she's not ruling out becoming a head coach once more down the line.
"We'll see how this (new) job goes," Quarnstrom said. "I love coaching. There's no question about that. ... Anyone who knows me is shocked I'm stepping away from coaching. It was nowhere on my radar, and I love it."
