CHAMPAIGN — Less than one week after the IHSA Board of Directors determined individual school districts and leadership groups would decide whether or not their athletes play basketball this school year, two local schools know their fate.
St. Thomas More and Schlarman are among the Diocese of Peoria schools that will not participate in the planned 2020-21 prep hoops campaign, school leaders informed families Monday.
Diocese officials opted to side with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s camp instead of the IHSA regarding playing basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the Sabers and Hilltoppers, this decision affects hoopsters from Bloomington Central Catholic, Ottawa Marquette, Peoria Notre Dame, Peru St. Bede and Rock Island Alleman.
“We had talked a little bit last week, the ADs and the diocese, (and) I think we were all on a similar page of hoping we could play,” Schlarman athletic director Eric Crist said. “It’s shocking, and it hasn’t been easy to say the least just because our kids have been pulled and tugged about 18 different directions. ... But we’re going to follow suit with what the diocese says. We respect that decision.”
STM AD and girls’ basketball coach Jon Marston echoed Crist’s sentiment, saying “right or wrong, I think you’ve got to support the diocese in what they’re doing.”
“They had discussions (Monday). It took all day, I’m pretty sure, and they thought through it pretty thoroughly,” Marston said. “I don’t know if we’re going to be playing in the spring either. ... So we’ll see down the road.”
Sabers principal Sister M. Bridget Martin’s news-breaking email to STM’s families included an explanation from Peoria’s Office of Catholic Schools, run by superintendent Dr. Sharon Weiss.
“This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high risk level of potential COVID exposure,” the explanation reads, going on to read that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution in an effort to do our best to protect the health and well-being of everyone.”
IHSA basketball practices are allowed to begin Nov. 16 and competitions on Nov. 30, a timeline confirmed last Wednesday by the IHSA’s board in defiance of Pritzker.
The governor said last week he wants basketball to be pushed to a spring start because it is deemed a higher-risk sport in the IDPH’s COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson told the Peoria Journal Star last week that his group is committed to running its November-February basketball season. Since then, at least three parties have announced their schools won’t be involved in such a format: Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools and now the Diocese of Peoria.
Springfield Public Schools’ Board of Education on Monday night also was discussing opting out, according to The State Journal-Register’s Steven Spearie.
“I’m certainly disappointed for the kids,” first-year STM boys’ basketball coach Andrew Turner said. “I thought there was a glimmer of hope (after the IHSA’s decision). ... But I think deep down inside, anytime you talk to somebody, it’s like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to be able to make this work.’ Attorneys aren’t going to let it happen. School districts aren’t going to put themselves at that risk.”
Once Schlarman girls’ basketball coach OJ Harrison heard individual school districts and private school groups like the Diocese of Peoria would make the final call on whether or not athletes would play, he figured “there’s a chance they’re going to pull the plug.”
“I was hopeful. I thought we were moving in the right direction,” Harrison said. “When you look at the numbers and the cases continuing to rise, it’s not getting better.”
Harrison said he contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic and was confined to his bed for six days as a result, giving him a greater respect for the virus and a better understanding of the diocese’s position.
The diocese’s choice was delivered on the same day as an Illinois Athletic Directors Association Zoom call involving Anderson, during which ADs were surveyed about whether or not their schools would play basketball on the IHSA’s timeline.
Pleasant Plains AD Brent Grisham shared the results via his Twitter profile: 9 percent said yes, 29 percent said no and 62 percent were unsure. Grisham added that “feedback is insurance companies won’t cover schools who play.”
“I have people that I know that coach other places. The impression I’m getting is there’s not much of a path to make this happen that would not put people in a position of some liability,” Turner said. “Maybe (Tuesday) the IHSA and IDPH come back together and talk again and this could change. I just don’t see it right now.”
Though many schools still haven’t announced official decisions about whether or not their athletes will play, the growing number of teams on the outside will start to impact scheduling for any who commit to playing. That’s especially true considering programs are limited to facing opponents in their conference or COVID-19 region because of the pandemic.
“A lot of schools in our conference I don’t think have a decision,” said Marston, referencing the Illini Prairie Conference of which STM and BCC are part. “I wish Craig Anderson and the governor would sit down face to face and talk about what direction should we go, and I hope it still is about the kids.”
One positive from Monday’s news, according to Marston and Turner, is that affected athletes finally have some sort of concrete direction regarding their basketball season.
“We have a decision and can take a little bit of time here to regroup and see what happens now and take breath and figure it out,” Turner said. “We had 25 kids in our gym on Friday, and the kids were asking then. My message to the kids is control what we can control and do what we can do.”
That doesn’t take the sting out of small schools like STM and Schlarman potentially facing a future in which basketball does get moved to springtime, as Pritzker wants, and competes directly with other 2021 spring and summer sports for participants.
As well as the reality of no basketball occurring inside a few more gymnasiums this winter.
“By not having those sports or teams play, I think it does bring down the morale of the community in a sense,” Crist said. “But I think everybody understands. They may not necessarily agree, but they understand the long-term effects (of COVID-19).
“I don’t know if not playing is the safest alternative, but it’s the alternative we were given.”