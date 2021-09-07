SULLIVAN — Another area high school football program is canceling the remainder of its season.
The Sullivan/Okaw Valley program will not compete in its final seven regular-season games this fall, Sullivan officials announced Tuesday in a social media post. This news comes after Urbana opted on Aug. 30 to go with a junior-varsity only schedule this season after the Tigers played one game.
"Due to low student participation, the remaining varsity football games will be canceled for the 2021 season," read a post on the Sullivan CUSD 300 Facebook page. "We will be playing a JV schedule, and freshman games if the opportunity arises. ... We also intend to have a game on the scheduled Friday night of homecoming, but it will not be a varsity contest.
"This was a very difficult decision, but it was made in the best interests of the program and the current student-athletes. We appreciate the grace that has been shown to us by opposing schools with whom we are canceling."
The football cooperative between Sullivan and Okaw Valley started in the 2005 season. The team got off to an 0-2 start this fall that included losses by 54-0 and 50-6 margins. The program has not posted a win since the 2016 season and currently is on its fourth head coach, John Bertetto, in five seasons.
Reaction to the S/OV announcement was mixed in comments on Sullivan CUSD's Facebook post. Many of those commenting expressed disappointment for the athletes, while some praised the school administration as well as Bertetto and others still voiced frustration with school officials.
Outside the cooperative, this decision most immediately affects Tuscola, which was slated to host S/OV this Friday at 7 p.m. Clinton is the other local program impacted, as it was expected to host S/OV in Week 9.
"It's disappointing, because I know there are a number of kids in Sullivan that want to play football," said Tuscola coach Andy Romine, who's led the Warriors since the 2015 season. "That got taken away from them."
Tuscola opened its own campaign with road games at Arcola and Cumberland, posting a 1-1 record along the way. It didn't take too long, however, for the Warriors to find a replacement for S/OV.
By Tuesday afternoon, Tuscola and Parke Heritage (Ind.) agreed to meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Warriors' Memorial Field in Douglas County. The schools are located roughly 60 miles apart.
If Tuscola hadn't been able to find a new Week 3 matchup, it would've received a forfeit win.
"We're not about to, unless we're forced to, take a forfeit win and not play within reason," Romine said prior to the Parke Heritage announcement. "I really don't think you're going to get better if you don't see yourself on film. ... Our best options right now are out of the state."
This isn't the first local team this season to schedule an out-of-state opponent as a means of replacing a lost game.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin accepted a Week 2 road game last Friday against South Vermillion (Ind.) on less than 24 hours' notice after Dwight canceled a previously-scheduled game versus the Blue Devils.
As programs statewide continue to deal with forfeitures — typically the result of COVID-19 issues or low numbers, or a combination of the two — their opponents are faced with a tough decision.
Each of S/OV's remaining seven foes will void its forfeit win if a new opponent is found. This means some teams are giving up guaranteed victories in favor of playing games they might lose.
"I think what the IHSA should do is award you the forfeit win and award you an opportunity to get get a game for your kids," Romine said. "And this isn't a COVID-related deal. This has happened to us with JV football for a number of years.
"We knew this was a possibility. You just can't really cross the bridge until it's time to cross the bridge, and now it's time to cross the bridge and we're hoping we can get the best option for our kids."