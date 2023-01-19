WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois started out well. But then Indiana showed why it’s No. 6 in the country. Hoosiers senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was unstoppable, especially with Kendall Bostic in foul trouble for most of the game. The 21st-ranked Illini trailed by 16 in the third quarter before clawing back within seven points of the Hoosiers in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) isn’t ready to join the upper tier of the Big Ten. A close loss at No. 3 Ohio State hinted the Illini are close. But this version of the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1) — with fifth-year guard Grace Berger back from injury and Holmes doing her thing in the paint — was a cut above Illinois, which lost by 11 points in front of 5,583 fans at State Farm Center.
WHAT’S NEXT
A visit to Evanston and still-winless-in-the-conference Northwestern (6-11, 0-7) for a 2 p.m. tip on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats, who lost 85-79 to Illinois on Jan. 5, will be in Columbus, Ohio, first for a Thursday night matchup against No. 2 Ohio State (18-0, 7-0) at Value City Arena. The Wildcats’ last win happened against Air Force on Dec. 17 in Evanston.
WHAT WAS SAID
“Any time you’re building, it takes belief from your players and (Shauna Green is) getting them to believe. I’m sure nobody wants to see them in the Big Ten tournament, for sure. I’ve been in the league nine years and I’m not sure I’ve seen an atmosphere quite like that (at Illinois before). ... It’s great for women’s basketball.” — Indiana coach Teri Moren