Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations
WHAT HAPPENED
A cold-shooting night. A passive approach on defense. Getting outrebounded. Just one of those elements can be the recipe for a loss. The Illini had all of those aspects happen on the same night. Purdue delivered the upset, with the Boilermakers pulling off their first road win against a ranked foe since a 75-65 win at No. 10 Maryland on Feb. 15, 2018.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois’ place in the Associated Press Top 25 poll is looking tenuous after a 10-point loss at home. The loss to Indiana last week wasn’t cause for concern. This one to Purdue is, though, as the Illini have now dropped back-to-back home games after starting 9-0 at State Farm Center. Illinois didn’t resemble anything close to the 16-win team it was entering Thursday night.
WHAT’S NEXT
An important game against Michigan State. The Illini (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) host the Spartans (11-9, 3-6) for a 5 p.m. tip on Sunday. Michigan State snapped its four-game losing streak this past Sunday when the Spartans defeated Rutgers, 85-63, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Suzy Merchant’s Michigan State team has had a full week to prepare for Illinois.
WHAT WAS SAID
“It’s a little bit different now when teams come in here and we’re the hunted now. We have that number, at least for right now, by our name. People come in here and want to beat us. We have to understand that. We have to show up every night with consistency and effort, energy and focus and we did not have that (Thursday).” — Illinois coach Shauna Green