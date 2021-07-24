PEORIA — Scattered polite applause from some rather generous Illinois basketball fans accompanied the starting lineup introductions for Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs on Saturday afternoon. The Civic Center was otherwise silent as the No. 15 seed in the Illinois Regional was announced.
The fans didn’t make the trip to Peoria to root for a team of players they had never heard of before. House of ‘Paign captured the Illini fan base’s attention during last year’s TBT quarterfinal run, during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was literally the only game in town (on TV), and fans latched on to the mostly Illinois alumni team’s debut.
They showed up in Peoria — filling up most of the lower bowl of the Civic Center — ready to cheer for some of their favorite Illini in person.
The partisan crowd hit a crescendo in the third quarter. Rice put his game in takeover mode, scoring 10 of his game-high 21 points in that nine-minute stretch, and pushed House of ‘Paign into the lead for the first time since early in the first quarter.
But that was it. The crescendo peaked. And so did No. 2 seed House of ‘Paign. Jackson weathered that particular storm and pulled off the 64-58 upset.
“Point blank, they played harder than us,” House of ‘Paign coach and general manager Mike LaTulip said. “They had more intensity. They got to loose balls quicker. They were quicker on the glass. When those things happen — when you’re down in that way — it’s really hard to overcome that. It becomes insurmountable at times.”
Rice was one of the few bright spots for House of ‘Paign. The Centennial alum and former Illinois guard knocked down three three-pointers to help get to his 21 points and added six rebounds and four assists. His third-quarter effort, though, wasn’t quite enough.
“We were just trying to get some energy,” Rice said. “We had eight guys just trying to find that energy — defense, offense. Just build on it. All of us are pros and know how to play ball. They just played better than us.
“It’s kind of hard to read that situation. You don’t really want to do too much. Everybody out there is a pro. It’s just hard finding all the right minutes for the right players. The teams that figure out how to do that, they advance.”
Jackson coach Dexter Williams was waiting for the type of run Rice spearheaded. It was the last thing he told his team in the locker room before they went back on the court at halftime. The Underdawgs just had to withstand it and dig in on defense. That’s been their TBT trademark after fielding a team from 2016-19 and reaching the quarterfinals two years ago.
“Even though they were making shots, we kept defending,” Williams said. “I thought the refs allowed the game to get a little physical. For us, that’s definitely an advantage if we’re allowed to be a little more physical. We’ve got 13 guys dressed out over there. At any point, any of those guys can go off offensively, and all of them understand we pride ourselves on the defensive end of the court.”
The immediate aftermath of Saturday’s loss had LaTulip in a bit of an introspective mood. This was not the expected outcome after nine months' worth of planning. Not the expected outcome after taking the TBT by storm last summer, knocking off the reigning champions and reaching the quarterfinals.
The vibe he gave off was similar to that of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood after the Illini were upset by Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The game film from Saturday’s loss to the Underdawgs might be tucked away for a while.
“The wound is a little too open right now to revisit it anytime soon,” LaTulip said. “You try to get back on the horse and figure out ways. This is year two for me. Year one was Skittles and flowers. Year two was not that.
“Year two was walking off the court and hearing that you suck and hearing that you can’t coach. I know, for me, my tail is not going to go between my legs. That’s the stuff that motivates me. I know it motivates our players, too. It’s always going to sting — especially for the next God knows how long — but we’ll figure out ways to get through it.”