CHAMPAIGN — Tony Petersen and Ryan Walters had the last eight months, give or take a few days, to lay the groundwork for the 2021 Illinois football season.
The players spent quite a bit of their winter workouts with new strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright. Even more of their summer was in the weight room.
But Petersen and Walters, with a veteran team loaded with seniors — both the “super” and regular kind — got a chance to install new offensive and defensive schemes. To set the Illini offense, which Petersen will oversee, and the Illini defense Walters is in charge of up to succeed when training camp opened Monday.
“There was a lot of carryover from the springtime in the first two days, which was awesome to see,” Walters said Tuesday afternoon. “Guys’ bodies look a little bit different. Tank’s done a great job with them in the weight room. Guys are confident. Communication has been awesome. It ain’t big boy football yet, but happy with the progress from day one to day two. Camp, it’s real now. We’re going to start keeping score here in a little bit. There’s going to be a winner and a loser in a couple weeks. The urgency, the importance of attention to detail and the intensity with which we’re preparing and executing in practice is heightened. It’s about to get real.”
Illinois has 23 seniors listed on its roster leading up to the Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska. Several of them are entering their fifth season of college football.
Some, including quarterback Brandon Peters and linebacker Jake Hansen, have started year six. That depth of experience has made Petersen and Walters’ jobs a bit easier. They still had new schemes to teach, but the learning curve is different when the players learning it have so much combined experience.
Petersen used new quarterback Artur Sitkowski as an example. The Rutgers transfer is in his fourth season, and even though his first ever snaps at Illinois happened Monday morning, he was able to jump right in during training camp practice.
“Art’s played a lot of college football,” Petersen said. “He’s played in the Big Ten and started. He came in and had to switch verbiage a little bit, but he gets stuff. He understands it. There’s nothing greater than experience.
“It’s pretty awesome because, really, you’ve got two groups of seniors. Never happened before. Even though I’m the oldest guy on the staff, it’s never happened before in my career. You’ve got a double dip of seniors out there and a decent amount of guys that have played a lot of college football.”
Sitkowski is just one newcomer Illinois has worked into the fold on both sides of the ball during the first two full days of training camp. Plenty of true freshmen arrived this summer. So did other transfers like former Alabama safety Eddie Smith and former Notre Dame wide receiver Jafar Armstrong.
The latter two will certainly compete for playing time. After they’ve earned their way up the depth chart. Illinois coach Bret Bielema has a system — a process. Players don’t jump the line even if you came from two of last season’s College Football Playoff semifinalists.
“Nobody just jumps in and is the starter right there,” Petersen said. “They’ve got to come in, and they’ve got to work their way in. They’ve got to prove themselves and move up the depth chart. That’s what is going to happen over the course of the next two or three weeks.”
The groundwork laid in the last eight months makes working those newcomers into place a little easier. How Petersen and Walters want to run their respective sides of the ball has been hashed out. Tested out during spring practice.
Walters stressed the entire defensive staff has made that possible. That he has former coordinators coaching all of his linebackers (Kevin Kane and Andy Buh) certainly helps. Petersen has that luxury, too, in former Illini turned wide receivers coach George McDonald.
“We hold each other accountable,” Walters said about his defensive staff. “We bounce ideas off each other. We’re comfortable having uncomfortable situations and ironing things out in terms of what style of defense and how we handle certain formations and adjustments. Having that trust factor within the staff has been huge for me personally.”
The primary difference between spring practices and training camp is the speed at which both the offensive and defensive systems are continuing to be installed. Some of it is a refresher for the players that were on campus for spring ball.
“In the spring, we had time,” Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. “Now, we’re getting ready for the season. … One thing I like about Coach Petersen is he caters his offense to his players. You can see that. That’s one thing he brought to the room is just knowing us well and knowing how to be successful with different players. I feel like he’s put us in a great position to win.”
Prather Hudson has seen the intensity pick up on the defensive side of the ball, too. The former Georgia safety was on campus for spring practices and emphasized Walters’ willingness to put in extra work when players want it during the last eight months as key to staying ready for both training camp and the coming season.
“When you get close to the season, it’s win now. We’ve got (24) days until the first game. There’s a lot more urgency, I think, with every practice. … I think it’s the attention to detail. That’s the biggest thing. Winning teams, they do the small things right before the big things can go into fruition. What we go through here, every drill is done correctly. Every drill is done right.”