URBANA — The Urbana boys’ soccer team starts every practice with 20 minutes of keepaway.
It’s not the Tigers’ favorite, and first-year coach Miki Kowalski knows it. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to change his daily practice plan.
Those 20 minutes of keepaway each practice happen for a reason.
“It’s how I like to play — quick, 1-2 touch soccer,” Kowalski said. “No kicky, fetchy. Not the typical style you see in high school soccer. It works and we’re good at it, so we’re going to keep doing it.”
That style came in handy Friday night at McKinley Field. Urbana had a distinct possession advantage in its Class 2A regional championship match against Mahomet-Seymour. Leaned into it, even down a man during the final 12 minutes after a red card.
The result? A 1-0 victory, a second straight regional title and a spot in the sectional semifinal against Rochester, set for a 4:30 p.m. first kick on Tuesday at Chatham Glenwood.
“Keepaway helped us stay contained and stay together and stay tight,” Urbana forward/midfielder William Arana said about fending off the Bulldogs while shorthanded in the final 12 minutes. “We were playing as a team. ... Playing 20 minutes of keepaway (in practice) has been really helpful technically to get control of the ball and how to pass it, too.”
That last push from Urbana (16-3-2) helped Marcus De Los Angeles’ early second-half goal stand up as the only one the Tigers needed.
The advantage De Los Angeles and fellow midfielder Jack Lusakembi had out wide in the first half was all Kowalski needed to see. He told them during halftime one of them would break the scoreless tie.
“We were getting a lot of space out wide,” De Los Angeles said. “I got the pass, saw some space and took the shot. We knew it was going to come. We just had to wait for the perfect time.”
Kowalski’s other halftime message was for his team to stick with what it was doing.
Urbana had a dozen legitimate scoring chances in the first half against Mahomet-Seymour (18-6-2). None of them resulted in a goal, but the Tigers stuck with their patient possession style with quick strike capability.
“We get so many touches on the ball,” De Los Angeles. “We’ve got to play together and pass the ball. It just makes us better. We’ve been playing with each other a long time. We know how we play. We all work hard to make sure we get to the spaces in time, and we know how to play smart.”
Arana had the bulk of Urbana’s first-half scoring chances. That included three straight to end the half, with his final shot on goal with 16 seconds before the break ricocheting off the far post.
“I was so frustrated,” Arana said. “I was like, ‘We should be winning this by now.’ I was so desperate. You feel a lot of emotions. I was sad at the time, but I knew the goal was coming. Just keep shooting and I’ll get it. Unfortunately, I didn’t get it, but I feel like I helped the team a lot.”
M-S goalkeeper Zackery Beyer smothered most of Urbana’s scoring chances. He cleanly handled a rocket of a shot from Arana in the 35th minute and made multiple saves in the match.
“I think he is the best keeper in the area,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Jeremy Davis said. “He showed that in (in a late-September 1-0 loss to Urbana) where they put it to us a little bit, and he kept us in it. This game, too.
"Every game he’s had big saves. It’s hard to shut down any good team, let alone as quality as a team as they are, for 80 (minutes). And I thought we did a pretty good job.”