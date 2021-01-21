URBANA — Noah Barkley, Willem Alleyne and Sam Birdsley all recall being at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center on Nov. 16, officially beginning the Tigers’ new boys’ swimming and diving season.
The following day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health paused high school athletics across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was not great,” Barkley said. “You really can’t get in the water anywhere because everything’s closed. It’s been a rough time for swimming.”
That changed last Friday, when Pritzker announced updates to the IDPH’s all-sports policy. Among them: the opportunity for lower-risk sports, such as swim and dive, to begin practice and competition in regions improving within the IDPH’s COVID-19 mitigations.
The Tigers formally returned to their home pool on Wednesday afternoon. They and other lower-risk sports athletes in Region 6 will be able to contest nonconference and out-of-state events, tournaments and even state series once the IHSA comes up with competitive start dates for those activities.
In fact, Barkley said, he and his Urbana teammates are working toward a prospective Jan. 30 meet against one or two opponents.
The Tigers just need to complete seven practices — an IHSA-mandated acclimatization period — before hitting the water against other schools’ athletes.
“I don’t think there really are any expectations,” Barkley said. “We’re just going to try to make the best out of what we get with swimming this year, and hopefully that ends up going well.”
Urbana coach Michelle Zimmerman conducted a roughly two-hour practice Wednesday to get the Tigers rolling. Barkley, Alleyne and Birdsley — all three juniors — said the workout wasn’t especially grueling.
A perfect way to return to play.
“It was awesome,” Alleyne said. “We’re so fortunate to have such a great facility with a lot of lanes and a lot of deck space. When I walked in and got the temperature check, it all kind of almost felt like normal.”
The 2020-21 school year has been anything but for prep athletes across the state. The typical routine they’re accustomed to went up in smoke when the pandemic began raging nationally last March.
Wednesday’s practice, as well as Urbana’s future workouts and meets, offer a step toward normalcy.
“It was very relieving,” Birdsley said. “Walking in with my friends, it was great. Getting in the water and exercising, it just felt good. We didn’t go too crazy (Wednesday), but it felt good to get back into things.”
The IHSA’s lower-risk winter sports are furthest along when it comes to return to play under IDPH rules. Basketball, a higher-risk winter sport, presently is allowed intra-team scrimmages, but the outlook for games is unclear. Contact days for all other IHSA sports can begin Monday in regions that are outside Tier 3 mitigations.
Region 6 currently is operating in Tier 1 and could shift to Phase 4 as soon as Thursday.
With all of the confusing terminology and mixed messages that have spawned from IDPH and IHSA discussions, it’s understandable why high-schoolers began worrying about canceled seasons.
“There were times when I was about to go to sleep and I’d be like, ‘Dang, I really put in a lot of work for this, and I really want it to happen,’” Alleyne said. “I lost faith a couple times, but it always kind of came back.”
Urbana largely is engaged in remote learning, so having actual physical activity is something Birdsley and his pals are cherishing.
“I’m the type of person, I love getting exercise and being active for a portion of my day,” Birdsley said. “(Not having that) gave me more time to focus on school, but at the same time ... it’s nice to have something to take your mind off it for a couple hours.”
The Tigers are aware that a reversal of fortune when it comes to local pandemic statistics could force them away from the pool once more.
Barkley said he’s not pondering such an option.
“Having swimming as something to do — to have a sport and be able to be around friends and teammates — is really important,” Barkley said. “If I’m thinking about the fact it could get canceled, it’s less fun for me. So I’m just trying to make the best of it.”