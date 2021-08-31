URBANA — For the second consecutive season, Urbana football will not play out the entirety of its schedule.
Tigers athletic director Steve Waller told The News-Gazette on Tuesday that Urbana is canceling its final eight varsity games, seven of which are against Big 12 Conference opponents. The Tigers also lost all six of their 2021 spring games amid a combination of COVID-19 issues and low athlete turnout.
"We made a very tough decision (Monday) night to not continue our varsity schedule and only play a JV schedule," Waller said. "The main reason was our roster makeup. We didn’t feel like we had, both age-wise and experience-wise, kids to go out and compete for the next eight weeks in a varsity schedule, especially in the Big 12."
The Tigers struggled in their Week 1 contest, falling to rival Centennial 65-0. Urbana's roster listed on the MaxPreps website contains 25 athletes with an official jersey number. A team photo provided to The News-Gazette last week included 35 athletes.
"With not having a spring season this past year even, our older guys have not played since 2019," Waller said. "While they’re considered upperclassmen — we have less than 10 of those kids that would be considered upperclassmen — even though they’re upperclassmen by grade, they’re not upperclassmen by football-playing because of the nature of the program this past year."
Urbana also changed coaches between last season and the current one. Ordell Walker stepped down from the role after four seasons and took an assistant job on Tim Turner's Champaign Central staff, while East St. Louis native Edmund Jones was hired to replace Walker in July.
Waller said Jones recommended a junior varsity-only schedule for the remainder of the season. Seven JV games currently are on the Tigers' docket, all against Big 12 foes.
"We would have to confirm with the opposing school if they would allow our roster of kids to play, even if they’re a little bit older," said Waller, referring to Urbana's upperclassmen. "I think teams will allow them to play because there’s not very many of them, so they’ll still get some football experience."
Waller said Jones informed players' families on Monday night after the decision was finalized. Waller added that Jones will work closely with any seniors seeking a college opportunity that could be impacted by the lack of varsity games.
"It was a very emotional and frustrating decision," Waller said. "And we recognize how it’s going to impact all of our kids, especially our upperclassmen. ... They're the ones suffering, not being able to play."
Waller also on Monday night informed fellow Big 12 athletic directors and coaches of Urbana's intentions.
"We’re in an odd time right now. COVID is still factoring into people playing and not playing, and people understand that certain programs and schools have different needs and are at different places," Waller said. "The coaches are very understanding. I had several reach back out saying, 'Sorry.' But our program will rebound. I’m confident in that."
The Tigers have fallen on hard times since their last postseason berth, a spot in the 2012 Class 5A playoffs. They've since compiled a cumulative 7-56 record under three different coaches.
Two other local programs are impacted by the Tigers' decision. Urbana was supposed to visit Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field on Sept. 17 and was scheduled to visit Danville on Oct. 22.
Beyond the 2021-22 school year, Waller said Urbana has not considered transitioning to 8-man football in the vein of some other local programs with athlete turnout troubles. Waller said the Tigers have "a bigger group of core freshmen" to build upon moving forward.
"We feel strongly that with a solid core group of younger guys and with a JV schedule this fall, (and) really developing a plan to get these guys in the weight room in the offseason, that we’ll be able to continue to build," Waller said, "and not repeat the cycle we’ve been doing the last eight years where we’ve thrown a product on the field that’s sometimes a young product and (we) don’t get buy-in from those kids returning next year."