URBANA — Kira Buford-Rucker really didn’t want to swim the 500-yard freestyle as an Urbana freshman in the fall of 2017.
“My endurance is not great,” Buford-Rucker said.
Stephanie Sherman, the Tigers’ coach at the time, insisted. So Buford-Rucker hit the pool for the 20-lap gauntlet.
Then the ninth-grader received some bad news.
“My coach was like, ‘Well, you didn’t swim it fast enough because your last 50 (yards) was really fast, so you’re going to have to do it again,’” Buford-Rucker said. “My time was better (in the second race), and then I was like, all right, I’m done swimming the 500.”
Actually ...
“And then she put me in it again in a big meet,” Buford-Rucker continued. “I cried in my goggles in the water.”
Buford-Rucker has spent her last two prep seasons diving for Urbana, in part to get away from the dreaded 500. It would’ve been three, but the Tigers didn’t have a diving leader until Blake Withers took the role ahead of Buford-Rucker’s junior campaign.
And now Buford-Rucker is ending her high school tenure at Saturday’s Champaign Central Sectional. She and Alyssa Pankau are the only two seniors on first-year coach Michelle Zimmerman’s 15-strong program, a roster statistic that’s up significantly from Buford-Rucker’s three prior seasons.
“It’s crazy because I’m leaving now, and I wish I saw these numbers my freshman year,” Buford-Rucker said. “So now I have to leave everybody and the team is getting so much bigger, and I feel like I’m going to miss out a lot.”
There’s more to Buford-Rucker’s story, however, than merely transitioning from swimming to diving.
Namely the fact she’s balancing her diving career with a pair of jobs while also adjusting to Urbana’s remote learning strategy developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She clocks limited weekday hours working with animals for Hendrick House Farm through the University of Illinois. And her Saturdays include service at Champaign’s Nothing Bundt Cakes sweets shop.
Here’s how she describes the former duty: “I would go in the morning before school, and then I would leave for school. I’d go back after school, and then I’d leave and come to practice and then go home and do homework.”
The payoff is significant.
“I have a lot of saving to do for college,” Buford-Rucker said. “I don’t want to live at home anymore, so I’m moving out. So I’ve got to save for college, and I have to save for my living place. And I also have some pets, so I have to save for that, too.”
Buford-Rucker was hoping to attend the University of Georgia prior to the pandemic throwing education-related plans up in the air. She now anticipates remaining in the state and engaging in online courses, perhaps with the University of Illinois.
One aspect that is clear: Buford-Rucker desires to study “wildlife and fisheries conservation with a concentration in veterinary medicine,” making her time spent with Hendrick House Farm even more meaningful.
Buford-Rucker credits her swimming and diving involvement in making her better prepared for her diverse schedule.
“It takes a lot to work to go to school and go to practice and maintain a high GPA,” Buford-Rucker said. “So (swimming and diving) taught me a lot about managing myself and making sure I have time for everything so I’m not burnt out.”
One wouldn’t blame Buford-Rucker if she was tired after the Tigers’ Oct. 14 senior night meet against Mahomet-Seymour at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.
That’s because, after scoring 147.95 to place second in diving, Buford-Rucker joined Pankau in swimming the 500 free.
“I got a better time (9 minutes, 7.95 seconds) than my freshman year,” Buford-Rucker said. “It was better than I thought it was going to be, but it was terrible.”
It’s senior night tradition for honored athletes to compete in an event of choice, typically one they normally don’t try.
“(Zimmerman) was like ... ‘500 during senior night?’ And I was like, sure, all right,” Buford-Rucker said. “And it was a bit of a joke. And (on that day) she was like, ‘Tell me what you want to swim.’ And I’m like, I guess I’m doing the 500 because if I don’t, then I’ll regret it.”
Buford-Rucker is seeking additional redemption Saturday in Unit 4 Pool, where the 2020 girls’ swimming and diving season will end because the state meet has been canceled in response to the pandemic.
The sectional includes an 11-dive event, and Buford-Rucker remembers her first of those as a junior. She didn’t have one of her dives down pat, so she was forced to hop off the board and fail it.
“That was super embarrassing,” Buford-Rucker said.
She ultimately learned that dive for 2019’s sectional. That doesn’t mean she can’t perform it, as well as her other 10 dives, a bit better one year later.
“That went so much better,” Buford-Rucker said, “so I think that I can really do something this year.”