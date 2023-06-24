URBANA — It’s been nearly four years since Urbana’s varsity football program made it beyond the first week of a season.
The Tigers are making a push to flip the script this fall, an effort that starts with a successful summer program.
“It took a little while to get the buzz back in school,” said Urbana coach Curtis Blanden, in his second season overseeing Tigers football. “(It took time) through the winter months and recruiting and influencing student-athletes to get out from other sports, to get them back involved, to try to get the climate changed in Urbana High School.
“It’s been very welcoming, been surprising, and I’m just looking forward to putting the varsity season back in place.”
Things are different at Urbana than they were in 2019.
Ordell Walker was the head coach that season and guided the Tigers to a 1-8 finish, their sixth in a row with one victory or fewer.
After Walker left for a job on Tim Turner’s staff at Champaign Central, Edmund Jones took over for the 2020 season.
Jones coached Urbana through two junior varsity-only stretches, minus a single varsity game versus Centennial in the fall 2021 campaign, before stepping down a few weeks prior to the 2022 season’s starting date.
It’s been a rocky stretch, to say the least. The Tigers haven’t posted a winning overall record since 2012, the last time they qualified for the IHSA playoffs.
Blanden took over the program just weeks before the start of the 2022 campaign and was quickly forced to abandon a varsity schedule due to a low number of players, many of whom were freshmen and sophomores.
Blanden and Urbana athletic director Steve Waller’s first order of business was generating some buzz in the hallways of the school. It’s starting to pay off.
“You’re still pushing the main thing, which is academics, but now you’re trying to get them involved in the school, which means you have to participate in things,” Blanden said. “There’s no reason to cross Wright Street to go to (Centennial and Central’s) games when you’ve got a team that you can root for, or you can possibly play for.”
Recent registration pushes have boosted the number of players in the program close to 35.
“It’s more so what it was to the end of the year last year and that’s in our mid-thirties and probably a little bit higher,” Blanden said.
Spending the summer getting those players ready to go for varsity competition is the next step. Urbana still looks to be a relatively young team with a large contingent of underclassmen.
“Those kids are humble and they’re ready to play, and they’re also coachable,” Blanden said. “I would say we are on the younger side, and I’m not going to shy away from those who don’t have a lot of experience because I’ve been finding those are the most coachable kids — the ones that don’t know (as much about the game), and they trust you to tell them exactly what they should be doing.”
Success won’t easily in a Big 12 Conference that boasts Class 7A power Normal Community, Class 6A contenders Normal West and Centennial and 2022 Class 5A state runner-up Peoria, all of whom are on Urbana’s schedule this season.
But Blanden is confident that success will come.
“I tell them, ‘Success may not come tomorrow, but it’s going to come,’” Blanden said. “Just keep working. You have to understand it’s going to come. We’re going to have that day where we may be on the opposite side of the scoreboard, but we’re going to have a day when we’re on the great side of the scoreboard.”