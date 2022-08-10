URBANA — A second local high school football program is forgoing varsity play this year.
Urbana football will contest a junior varsity-only schedule this season, school district officials announced Wednesday. This marks the third consecutive season in which the Tigers are losing varsity games because of low athlete turnout.
Urbana joins Fisher in canceling varsity play this year. The Bunnies made their decision at the beginning of this month, also because of an undersized roster.
"Coaching staff at Urbana High School has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 varsity football season," a district statement reads. "After evaluating the roster numbers during this week's practices, the decision was made that there are not enough players to safely support a varsity season.
"The high school will turn its focus to a JV-only season. This decision was made with safety in mind, while also providing an opportunity for our student-athletes to continue to develop their skills."
The Tigers experienced a coaching change last week, when Curtis Blanden Sr. was named to the position following the accepted resignation of Edmund Jones. Blanden told The News-Gazette on Tuesday that he had 30 athletes in the fold, with many of them underclassmen.
Urbana didn't play any of its permitted six games during the condensed spring 2021 season, which was overseen by Ordell Walker. Jones was hired in August 2021 to replace Walker, who became a Champaign Central assistant coach.
The Tigers dropped a 65-0 varsity decision to Centennial in Week 1 of the fall 2021 season. A few days later, school officials announced Urbana was turning to a JV-only slate for the remainder of that campaign.
Urbana's departure from varsity play leaves three local programs without a regular-season opponent.
Centennial was supposed to visit the Tigers in Week 1, Central was expected to host Urbana in Week 5 and Danville was scheduled to host the Tigers in Week 9.
This announcement comes on the heels of Tuesday night's Champaign City Council meeting that addressed the possibility of the Central-Urbana game being played at the Maroons' McKinley Field. Central has been unable to play varsity matchups at the facility because of an intergovernmental agreement that prohibits it.