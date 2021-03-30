URBANA — Big 12 Conference football will be without Urbana for the remainder of the 2021 spring season, as school officials made the decision to forgo the final four weeks’ worth of games.
Ordell Walker’s Tigers missed their season-opening game against Centennial because of COVID-19 issues, and Walker told The News-Gazette on Tuesday that the team canceled its Week 2 game last Saturday versus Champaign Central because of low roster numbers. Urbana was slated to face Danville this coming Saturday in a Week 3 game before entering the three-week Big 12 tournament to wrap the spring schedule. Vikings athletic director Mark Bacys said his team is actively seeking a new opponent.
Walker cited low roster numbers as key to the Tigers’ choice.
He said some athletes didn’t return to the team after a mandatory COVID-19 pause, which coincided with Urbana’s spring break. Injuries and academic ineligibility also became problematic for some remaining team members.
“We just didn’t have enough that we felt we could play a full game,” said Walker, in his fourth season at Urbana. “We just felt like it wasn’t safe.”
Walker and his remaining athletes will continue practicing prior to the April 24 conclusion of the IHSA’s spring football campaign. Even so, Walker called it “devastating” to wipe out an entire Urbana football season — even a pandemic-condensed one.
“It’s one of the hardest decisions, hardest conversations I’ve had to have. I’ve never gone through anything like this,” Walker said. “(It) makes it a more difficult pill to swallow when other teams are being allowed to play.”
Walker, who told The News-Gazette earlier this month his roster contained approximately 20 players, now is focused on providing an outlet for kids who expected to play several football games across March and April.
“I love coaching and we want to help our guys, and we anticipate being able to play in the fall,” Walker said. The IHSA has yet to announce if football will return to its traditional fall slot for the 2021-22 school year.
“We can go back to the couch and go back to the video games and fall even further behind, or we can ... continue to improve,” Walker continued. “Let’s try to make the best of a bad situation.”
Walker said crossover with other athletic ventures — caused by pandemic-related scheduling — has forced some of his players to choose other sports besides football.
Walker also believes face-to-face communication is critical to the Tigers’ bolstering their roster. That’s been made difficult by Urbana’s reliance on remote learning during the pandemic.
“I really feel confident we’ll have enough to play, certainly, if we’re back in school,” Walker said. “I’m not worried about the future in a sense of not having a program.”