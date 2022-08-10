URBANA — Curtis Blanden Sr. knows his 2022 Urbana football roster is on the smaller side, as far as cumulative size.
He knows it’s leaning younger, as well.
The Danville graduate is not aware just yet if the Tigers will get to contest varsity games this year. Though he’ll find out soon enough.
Blanden’s few upperclassmen can’t ignore these topics, either.
Topics that surround a program which has played in just one varsity matchup since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But guys like senior Francis Kabu Jr. and junior Aveon Vann choose not to focus solely on Urbana football’s problems.
They’re also seeking solutions.
“I still have faith in the program being good. We just have to put in the work,” Kabu said during Tuesday’s practice at the Tigers’ McKinley Field. “Can’t let all these bad times demotivate us from going forward.”
“If we can come together and reunite as a football program, we can do remarkable things,” Vann added. “We’re a little bit understaffed or short. I get that. But we can’t let these dark times rain upon us. We have to shine through the light.”
Positivity is the order of the day for Urbana under Blanden, the 1995 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year who last week was named the Tigers’ interim coach following the accepted resignation of Edmund Jones.
Blanden conducted his first practice with his athletes on Monday afternoon. Knowing full well the Tigers’ school district soon will deliver a decision on whether Urbana fields a varsity football team this season.
Simultaneous with the announcement of Blanden’s hiring, district officials said they’d determine by the middle of this week “if there are enough eligible athletes to compete in a varsity schedule.”
The Tigers did not play at all during the condensed spring 2021 season, and they suited up for one varsity game in the fall of 2021 before turning to a junior varsity-only schedule amid low player turnout.
“I roughly have around 30 student-athletes. ... Very few upperclassmen,” Blanden said. “We have a lot who have never played football, but I’m glad for them to be out. And we’re going to make them better. It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. We’re going to get them where we need to be.”
When asked if he believes his team will compete in varsity or JV games this fall, Blanden said, “that’s going to be a decision that’s made with the administration.”
“But also, we’re going to be transparent and truthful in whatever decision is made,” Blanden added. “We have a strong foundation, but it’s young. So we’re just going to see what happens and whatever word comes down.”
Kabu is a four-year member of Tigers football. He’s less worried about his own future on the field and more concerned with leaving the club in a better place.
“I want them to play the sport how I didn’t get to play. ... I want them to experience what high school football is all about,” Kabu said. “A lot of these players out here, they could be somewhere else. They’re putting in their time and effort to get better.”
Vann sees high potential in Urbana’s young crop of athletes. He’s hoping older players such as himself can bring those kids along and help them experience growth as football players.
“Look how many people are out here right now trying to fight for us, trying to fight for this program,” Vann said. “It’s a blessing to be here.”
Both Vann and Kabu said Blanden is making meaningful strides as the Tigers’ coach despite holding the role for less than one week at this point.
“I see him making a huge impact on the team already,” Kabu said. “How we come to practice, how we get ready for practice, he makes it fun for us. We also come here to work for him. I feel like he’s really going to take this program somewhere.”
“Our coaching staff, they could’ve just quit,” Vann added. “They could’ve said, ‘Oh, we’re not going to do this no more. I don’t feel like it.’ ... As a whole, we try to move past all the dark times.”
Blanden used Tuesday’s practice to work on defensive installation alongside a few assistant coaches. Making sure his players understand new plans on both sides of the ball is paramount, especially with Urbana’s season set to begin Aug. 26 at home versus Centennial.
But Blanden also addressed longer-term goals.
Even with the Tigers’ current timeline bearing plenty of uncertainty, Blanden is aware a brighter future can lie ahead.
“The fact we’re just building these kids up ... it’s just a day-by-day thing,” Blanden said. “The success will be, for me, did they learn something? Was the foundation planned in order to go forward? And are they going to return and bring others back with them?”