URBANA — Edmund Jones has little time to waste when it comes to Urbana football practices.
Since he was announced as the team’s new coach in late July, he had few chances to even see the Tigers — let alone work with them — ahead of Monday’s start to the IHSA fall sports season.
So Jones jumped headlong into the first official practice of Urbana’s 2021 campaign, which opens Aug. 27 with a visit from Big 12 rival Centennial.
That included the 56-year-old using hands-on lessons with his athletes to show them exactly how he’d like them to combat opposing defenders.
“That’s just the way I coach. That’s my style,” Jones said with a laugh. “And they say if my team takes on my personality, we’ll be in good shape, because I get after it.”
The Tigers were among numerous local high school sports teams on Monday — in football, volleyball, boys’ soccer, golf, cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving — that began preparation for a return to the IHSA’s typical fall calendar.
Following the topsy-turvy lineup created last school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time last year, high school football players weren’t gearing up for Friday night games in the fall. They were wondering if they’d have a season at all.
“It’s really important (to get back to normal),” Urbana senior Ryder Matteson said. “I look forward to football every year and to be able to get out here with everybody.”
The Tigers did not play any games during the 2020-21 school year because of a combination of COVID-19 issues and low athlete turnout.
Urbana had 21 healthy players on Monday. Not an optimal situation, but one that Jones wasn’t focused on.
“We’d love more kids, but once we hit the field, we’re just coaching the ones here,” Jones said. “We’re trying to get them as knowledgeable as we can about the game of football and how we want to play.”
Senior Brandon Simmons said he believes he and others currently on the Urbana roster can convince their classmates to give football a chance.
“It’s going to be better when school starts, so you can just go around (and say), ‘Hey, come join the football team,’” Simmons said. “With us, you can get a lot of discipline and being around a good group of guys.”
Discipline was a key phrase Monday as the Tigers received direction from Jones and his assistants on the grass practice field in front of Urbana Middle School.
One example of this happened when assistant coach Forrest Farokhi — the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ track and field Coach of the Year for his work with the Tigers — took control of the group for some conditioning exercises.
Players ran laps in a line around the field as practice came to a close. When the last athlete was nearing the impromptu finish line, Jones encouraged his new pupils to get at their teammate’s back and offer him support in completing the conditioning.
“It’s been great to have (Jones) involved,” Matteson said. “It’s just a new change of pace. I think that’s what the team really needed.”
Farokhi then guided the athletes through a stretching routine that included some yoga poses, drawing a few chuckles along the way. But an occasional laugh or two didn’t stop the players from following through on Farokhi’s instruction.
“It’s something we need because we’ve got to keep the team in shape,” Matteson said, “and keep up with the rest of the conference.”
Jones said one saving grace offered by his current roster is that it won’t be short of linemen. He spent the late portion of Monday’s practice honing in on what needs to be done to succeed in the trenches.
“Right now, because we didn’t have the benefit of a summer or a spring or a winter, we have to teach them what our system is first and then we’ll get them better with techniques and fundamentals as we go,” Jones said. “Their attitudes have been outstanding. What I like about this bunch is they don’t think they know everything, so they’re all ears. They’re open glass we can continue to pour into.”
Jones will need his new players to adapt as quickly as possible. The Big 12 Conference, in which the Tigers will play eight of their nine regular-season games this fall, typically is rugged and unforgiving.
Jones recognizes all of this. But he also knows building up Urbana’s program — the Tigers are 7-56 since winning the school’s first playoff game in 2012 — is about more than posting wins.
“We need to make sure to find a way these guys are still having fun,” Jones said. “I’ve also got other coaches around me. I tell them to make sure, if you’ve got anything, pull me aside (and say), ‘We need to have fun.’ This needs to be fun.”