Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.