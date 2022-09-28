URBANA — Gwen Schiff will be a Division I volleyball player beginning in 2024.
The Urbana junior on Tuesday night verbally committed to Jesse Mahoney's University of Colorado program.
"Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing Division I volleyball in the Pac-12 Conference at the University of Colorado," Schiff wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and everyone else who has supported me throughout this journey. Can't wait for this next chapter in my life. Go Buffs!!"
In a June 2022 interview with The News-Gazette, Schiff said between 15 and 20 colleges were seriously vying for her athletic services. She confirmed some of those hailed from the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12.
Schiff is a 6-foot right-side hitter who also has played in the middle this season for Urbana. Among her standout performances for the Tigers this year are a six-kill, six-dig, two-block output versus Bloomington, an eight-dig, three-block output against Rantoul and a six-dig, three-block effort against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Schiff played in six Urbana volleyball matches as a freshman before suffering an injury, which also sidelined her for her sophomore campaign. She's gained much more college recruiting traction from her time with the Prime Time Volleyball Club travel program.
"You could see the athleticism. ... You could see the way she moved, the way she jumped, just a fast-twitch muscle action that was so unique and so different," said Cliff Hastings, Schiff's Prime Time coach, in an interview with The News-Gazette. "Not just compared to the other girls her age, but compared to the many girls I've coached over 20-some years."