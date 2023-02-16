URBANA — Cordero Sims found himself amazed at what he could do on a wrestling mat.
Especially given some of the struggles he dealt with in his day-to-day life.
Not in the sense of his skill level upon picking up a new sport. Though the Urbana junior is discovering plenty of ways to impress people in that regard these days.
Instead, a middle school-aged Sims was more surprised simply by what wrestling entailed as a sport.
“My coach was like, ‘You get to do this and you get to do this.’ And I was like, ‘Woah,’” Sims said. “I get to do these types of things to kids and get away with it, and not get in trouble?”
Wrestling isn’t a sport for the faint of heart. And Sims certainly isn’t that. He’ll begin his second career IHSA boys’ individual state wrestling tournament run on Thursday. Sims (35-9) opens his stay in the Class 2A 113-pound bracket with a first-round bout versus Antioch’s Gavin Hanrahan (26-5) at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Sims finished 1-2 in last year’s 2A 113-pound field and compiled a record of 26-6 during his sophomore season.
With a fresh state tournament at his feet, he’ll attempt to become Urbana’s first boys’ individual state medalist since current Illinois wrestler Luke Luffman won a 2A 285-pound state championship in 2019, the last of three state titles for Luffman.
“It gave me a good experience of how it is,” Sims said of being inside State Farm Center last February. “It showed me what I was doing wrong ... and it just helped me focus on this year.
“And it just gave me a good impact — like, ‘OK, if I can make it (to state) without doing this and that right, I can put in the work and do it the right way.’”
Sims hasn’t wrestled all that long, starting in junior high, and he’s relatively new to his surroundings in Urbana.
Sims moved to Urbana from the Woodstock area, in the northwest Chicago suburbs, about two years ago. It was up north where he joined Crystal Lake’s Wizards Wrestling Club.
“I just had a lot of things going on in my life. Mainly school — school was hard at the time for me. I just had a lot of family problems going on,” Sims said. “I was like, ‘I really need something to help me through all the stress, to overcome (that) throughout my life.’ So I started wrestling.”
Sims is a ward of the state of Illinois, defined as a minor under protection of a legal guardian or government entity.
“I have family down here (a cousin and an aunt), but most of my family has to come three hours down here ... to come watch me (wrestle),” Sims said. “Other than that, I’m really down here by myself. Just focused on wrestling and wrestling hard.”
Sims initially used wrestling as an outlet “to take your anger out on other kids” and to assist him with mental stress going on in his life.
At Wizards Wrestling Club, however, Sims altered his approach to the sport.
“I finally learned that it’s more than just taking your anger out. Over the time, I became great at it,” Sims said. “I do track. I do cross-country. I do club basketball. But mainly, my number one is wrestling.”
That made it all the more painful for Sims when his eighth-grade IESA state wrestling tournament was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was starting to put in the training and the work. And I’m like, ‘Woah, I’m doing it. I’m doing what other kids are not doing,’” Sims said. “It hurt me very bad (when state was canceled). It was like a part of me that was taken away.
“You know how a flower needs rainwater and the sun? Without wrestling, that’s how I feel. I just felt terrible. ... And I felt terrible for the other kids that didn’t get the shot to go.”
The IHSA didn’t have a boys’ individual state wrestling tournament in Sims’ freshman year of high school, either, in response to the pandemic.
But he put together a strong sophomore season under Tigers coach Phil Sexton.
“He’s shown the kids that, through sports, there’s a way out and making yourself a better life,” Sexton said. “To me, he’s a great inspiration for the school.”
Sims can’t seem to obtain enough time spent on wrestling mats.
He’ll stop by Sunday night open practice sessions held on the University of Illinois campus to work with other great grapplers from around the state. And he’ll return to school not long after a Tigers workout concludes in order to give back to the younger generation.
“He’ll come in and do our practice, and then come back two hours later and help with the little kids’ practice,” Sexton said. “He loves wrestling. He’s one of those kids that does not like to lose. We’ll put in a tape and watch stuff, his mistakes, and he’ll correct them. He’s a great kid to have on the team.”
Sims is Urbana’s only competitor at the IHSA boys’ individual state tournament this week. One of his teammates, junior Jurdan Tyler, will take part in next week’s IHSA girls’ individual state showcase at 235 pounds.
Both Sims and Sexton are pleased with Sims’ draw in the 2A 113-pound bracket.
He ranked third in last weekend’s Highland Sectional despite losing his second-round match to Chatham Glenwood’s Drew Davis, who sits atop the 2A 113 state field as its No. 1 seed.
“Right now, I put him up against anybody,” Sexton said. “He’s peaking at the right time. ... Even through the match that he lost, he looked really good in it. He’s pushing himself. He knows what’s at stake.”
It’s an opportunity to further make a name for himself in Illinois’ prep wrestling ranks.
And to further distance himself from the trials and tribulations that previously plagued his life away from the mat.
“I’m just focused on going out there, wrestling smart, wrestling hard,” Sims said, “doing what I need to do to become a state placer. ... I’m just focused on going to state and showing the world what I can do.”