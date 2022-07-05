URBANA — Gwen Schiff has not earned All-Area or All-State volleyball selections during her first two years at Urbana High School.
So how is the Tigers junior-to-be receiving legitimate recruiting interest from Division I college programs within the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12?
It’s a question the 6-foot right-side hitter asks herself from time to time.
“I just can’t believe I’m experiencing it,” Schiff said. “A lot of people don’t get to experience this, so I’m just trying to be living in the moment and feeling this. Because a few years down the road, I’m going to look back like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was so cool.’”
Schiff’s travel coach, Cliff Hastings, isn’t quite as surprised to see Schiff rising up college recruitment boards like she has in the past year.
“Her 13s year ... I really saw a lot of things start to come together. Her athleticism and the volleyball, she was now playing at a level far above other girls,” said Hastings, who oversees Prime Time Volleyball Club and the Parkland College women’s volleyball program. “Her 14s year is when everyone else saw it as well and knew Gwen was going to be a special, unique athlete and a unique volleyball player in the future.”
Schiff’s recent competitive trajectory also makes her stand out a bit from some of the area’s other young volleyball studs.
She suited up for six matches with then-coach Erika Mennig’s Urbana squad during the condensed spring 2021 season. That tenure ended with Schiff suffering an injury during a Big 12 Conference rivalry match with Centennial.
Schiff then opted to forgo her entire sophomore campaign with the Tigers, in the fall of 2021, to make sure she didn’t worsen the injury.
“I just thought, for the future, it was the smartest decision,” Schiff said.
Showcasing her skills
Anne Picklesimer, who is preparing for her second season as the Urbana volleyball coach after succeeding Mennig last year, understood and respected Schiff’s situation.
“They made the right choice,” Picklesimer said. “I’m glad she did get the rest she needed. With a kid like Gwen, playing year-round and competitive, it’s OK to take a break and rest an injury.”
Schiff stood out in her limited playing time with the Tigers as a freshman. She provided 13 kills and four aces in a match against Normal Community, racked up six kills apiece against Peoria Notre Dame, Danville and Centennial, and tacked on another five kills versus Peoria Richwoods.
Picklesimer was Urbana’s junior-varsity coach during that season. But she knew of Schiff’s abilities before then, serving as the Urbana Middle School coach during Schiff’s seventh- and eighth-grade years.
The Tigers placed fourth in the 2019 IESA Class 4A seventh-grade state tournament and may have contended for some eighth-grade state hardware if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other current Urbana High volleyball athletes like Sammi Christman, Nora Davenport and Luna Morales also contributed to that seventh-grade state trophy.
Schiff, though, struck a unique chord.
“I could tell that she was different at tryouts,” Picklesimer said. “For one she’s a lefty, and that’s a really good thing to have for an opposite hitter. She can hit those angles a little bit better. She’s got a better range of motion. And she’s just a hard worker.”
Schiff actually played setter earlier in her school volleyball career, dating all the way back to age 7 or 8.
That changed during her seventh-grade season, as Picklesimer began transitioning her to more of a hitting role. Mennig allowed Schiff to retain that identity as a freshman.
“I wasn’t in love with setting. I love being a right side and being a hitter,” Schiff said. “Back row, instead of setting back row, I can do more hitting.”
Breaking out
Hastings first saw Schiff on the court when she was 11 years old. He describes her as “a little scared kid who was trying to play volleyball for the first time.”
Even then, Hastings recognized potential in Schiff’s game.
“You could see the athleticism. ... You could see the way she moved, the way she jumped, just a fast-twitch muscle action that was so unique and so different,” Hastings said. “Not just compared to the other girls her age, but compared to the many girls I’ve coached over 20-some years.”
The aforementioned position change, plus increased repetitions and growing exposure on the travel circuit, meant Schiff began realizing that potential as she got older.
Granted, Hastings needed to make that clear to the Schiff family.
“They were probably the last three that understood or recognized Gwen’s talent,” Hastings said. “She and her parents truly didn’t know what they had on their hands early on.”
College attention
Both Hastings and Picklesimer said Schiff’s team-first mentality is a big reason why she and her family needed more time to see that Schiff could become a major-college athlete.
“My 13s year is when my coach talked to me like, ‘You could play Division I volleyball,’” Schiff said. “That’s when I started to be like, ‘Wow, I need to take this seriously. This is crazy.’”
Schiff isn’t keen on citing specific colleges that have expressed interest. Her mother, Amy Schiff, said between 15 and 20 have developed “serious, constant contact.”
“She did get some texts at 12:01 (in the morning) at June 15,” said Amy Schiff, referencing when Class of 2024 recruits could receive official correspondence from coaches. “It’s so exciting.”
Gwen Schiff recently returned from AAU Volleyball Nationals, at which her team placed fifth with a 10-1 record. She earned a spot on the 16U Club All-Star Team for her performance.
That should further bolster her scouting report among college coaches.
“They’ve said they just like me as a player. They like my playing style,” Schiff said. “Some coaches have gone to tournaments to watch me play in person, so they get to see my personality beyond just playing.”
Hitting the road
Schiff will remain busy this month. She’s readying for her second career stint with USA Volleyball’s National Team Development Program, to which she was invited. That will be followed by involvement with USA Volleyball’s All-Region program, for which she had to try out.
These ventures will keep her in Tulsa, Okla., for a good portion of July.
The former program is a four-day training event that isn’t tied to any sort of tournament. The latter program will have Schiff competing against girls from other U.S. regions.
“That will make my game a lot better and improve me as a player,” Schiff said. “Some athletes are already committed to D-I schools, and that’ll be really cool to get to play with them.”
Amy Schiff termed her daughter’s upcoming schedule as “10 days in a row of volleyball.”
Gwen Schiff also will be on her own for that period, so far as her parents won’t be in tow.
In that sense, this will mimic Schiff’s expected college future.
“I am good enough to hang with these taller girls, and I can work around their tall blocks,” Schiff said, “I think that’ll be something I can prove to myself.”
Future possibilities
Hastings has laid out three major points of emphasis for Schiff as she looks to improve her game during her junior year.
“She’s going to have to play against much higher-level competition, which next club season will get her against the best of the best so she can perform at that speed and that level of the game,” Hastings said. “We have to diversify her shots and offense more than pound, pound, pound. We really want to make her a six-rotation option at the college level.”
There doesn’t seem to be much question about Schiff taking her game to the college stage beginning in 2024, beyond which school she’ll represent when she does so.
But there is one important query lingering over Schiff in the present day.
Will she play for Urbana this upcoming fall?
Picklesimer said she had a conversation with the Schiff family on Thursday addressing this topic.
“I let her know this is her junior year and this is what I’ve been waiting for — for this junior class to become upperclassmen so we can continue the success they had at the middle school level,” Picklesimer said. “She’s going to have a huge impact. If she returns and when she returns, she’s going to be another power hitter we’ll continue to utilize.”
Schiff said “I’m thinking about it, for sure” when asked whether she plans to again wear a Tigers’ jersey beginning in August.
“When tryouts come, I’ll definitely be considering that,” she said. “It’s definitely a little bit weird because I did miss last year, but I think my coaches and my teammates, they want me to come back. They’re going to be excited. They’re going to be supportive.”
Regardless of Schiff’s final choice on this matter, Picklesimer realizes the importance of such an athlete residing in Urbana.
“It’s always nice seeing a young person from the area excel and get recognition they deserve, and that they’ve been working really hard for,” Picklesimer said. “Her family’s put in a lot of time and effort into fostering the player she is becoming.”