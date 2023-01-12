Ella Masar, an Urbana native and former Illinois women’s soccer player who went on to play professionally, is back in her home state in a soccer coaching role.
Masar will serve as an assistant coach with the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL, the Red Stars announced on Wednesday. Masar, who won The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year in 2004 after a superb high school career at Urbana, spent last season as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Current in the NWSL.
Masar scored 27 goals and had 24 assists during her career at Illinois from 2004-07, winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 and receiving First Team All-Big Ten accolades in 2007.
Masar’s pro playing career included stints with the Red Stars and the Houston Dash in the U.S., along with stops in France and Germany. Massar also has coaching experience with the Real Madrid women’s team.
“I am honored, excited and ready to help CRS bring home its first-ever NWSL championship,” Massar said, “and I wouldn’t be coming here if I didn’t think that was possible.”