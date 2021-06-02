URBANA — Bill Harmon wasn’t the Urbana softball coach last time the program earned a piece of IHSA hardware.
That Harmon is in his 10th season at the helm indicates the Tigers have a bit of a playoff drought.
Further research shows the true significance of that drought.
“It would just be another feather in the cap of this group. ... 1987’s a long time ago,” Harmon said. “I was in college at the time, so that’s how long ago that was.”
Urbana snagged a Class AA regional championship that year. The team has been shut out from such an honor ever since. Similar to the 2018-19 Tiger boys’ basketball team eliminating a regional-title drought dating back to 1989, Harmon’s current team believes it can restore Urbana softball to its former glory.
“There are those that didn’t think this group was going to amount to much,” Harmon said, “and they’re really proving a lot of people wrong.”
The third-seeded Tigers (8-8) begin their Class 3A postseason run at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by hosting sixth-seeded Champaign Central (4-18) in a regional semifinal game. The Maroons also are looking to end a long stretch without receiving an IHSA plaque, as their last regional championship came in 1981.
This season’s records might suggest an easy Urbana win over Central. But the teams’ May 15 doubleheader on the Tigers’ field resulted in two close games, which Urbana won 5-2 and 7-6.
“We feel pretty good about our chances,” Harmon said. “It would be tremendous for this group (to win a regional), because this group has done so many first-time things.”
Harmon listed a home victory over Big 12 Conference foe Peoria Notre Dame — by a 2-0 margin on May 21 — as a highlight of those “first-time” experiences.
But the Tigers didn’t look like much of a regional-champion contender when their campaign began on April 21. Urbana lost each of its first four games, drawing challenging opponents in Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul, Normal West and Normal Community.
Combine that with Harmon starting four freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors and there’s a recipe for potential struggles. The Tigers left nine runners on base against Rantoul, committed six errors versus Normal West and racked up three more errors while recording just one hit in the defeat at Normal Community. As the season has progressed and Harmon’s athletes have gained more varsity experience, those issues are disappearing.
“We don’t beat ourselves anymore,” Harmon said. “We talk about that every time — make the team across the diamond beat us. Let’s not beat ourselves.”
Since falling to 2-7 on the season with a 6-0 loss to Bloomington on May 12, the Tigers’ lone setback was in a 1-0 loss against Westville on May 22.
“In years past, we’ve had to outslug teams. Now, with us being so young, we’re not the prolific hitters we’ve been in the past but we’re getting timely hitting,” Harmon said. “It’s just great pitching and good defense.”
Heading the great pitching is junior Allison Deck.
She threw a 14-strikeout one-hitter versus Cerro Gordo/Bement and fanned 17 more batters in a victory over Danville. Deck followed that with 15-strikeout efforts against Central and Salt Fork, an 11-strikeout one-hitter versus Peoria Notre Dame and a no-hitter against Peoria Richwoods that saw her compile 13 strikeouts.
Deck even excels in tougher matchups, drumming up 14 strikeouts while allowing three hits in the Normal West loss.
“We expected that kind of pitching from her when she started the season,” Harmon said. “The way she throws is undeniably the best we’ve ever had. ... I’ve never had anybody that pitches like she does.”
Urbana’s offense largely is fueled by the trio of junior Abigail Brown, Deck and sophomore Ava Leming in the 3-4-5 lineup spots. Freshman leadoff hitter Lorelie Yau is “faster than fast,” according to Harmon, and sets the table for those three. Leming also backs up Deck in the pitching department.
Should the Tigers get past Central on Wednesday, they’ll either travel to second-seeded Centennial (6-6) or host seventh-seeded Decatur Eisenhower (1-9) in Thursday’s regional final.
Urbana was supposed to pay the Chargers a visit last week, but poor weather prevented that game from happening.
“That’s the other thing we try to preach to the girls: if we can’t control it, don’t worry about it,” Harmon said. “I would just say, ‘Pitch over it. Pitch over it.’ And now they actually are. Now nothing bothers them.”