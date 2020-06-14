Are there any concerns trying to prepare for the 2020 season?
Time. I guess that’s the biggest one is not knowing what all will happen. I’m assuming we’re going to be able to have a season, but with the different stages we’re going through, if we do play, what kind of time will we have to prepare. I guess that’s my one concern is trying to improve the team and having the time to do that.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
I’m expecting a fun season. I really like the group and some of the growth that we’ve had from our offseason program. Obviously it got cut short when we weren’t at school, butThey’re just a fun group to be around and really gel together. I don’t know what that means (for) wins and losses, but I feel good about going into the season with the guys we had a chance to work with.
Who are some of the guys you’re most excited to see on the field when the season hopefully does kick off at Centennial on Aug. 28?
Patrick Jordan’s one of the first guys that comes to mind. He’s a linebacker-running back for us, a very good football player for us. He stands out. Emilio (Kabakele), Dewan (Ravanh), two guys that played on our offensive line (and) defensive line, they’ve started a couple years so they’re coming into their senior year. They’ve just been developing so well, strength and technique, so I’m excited to see those guys play. Caelan Webb is another guy that’s played for us the last couple years, a receiver, (defensive back) and all-around veteran. Those four guys really need to play big for us.
How much are you looking forward to this upcoming season given the ongoing pandemic and the time away from the players the last three months?
I’m so excited. Even being able to do some conditioning stuff, ... just being around the guys, for a coach, a lot of energy comes from ... the energy that your players give. I’m just so excited to see our guys next week, and I’m fired up and ready to get out of the house. We’ve had some difficulties, and not everything has been good, but (my family and I have) enjoyed our time in the community. We’ve still got a long way to go in terms of really understanding what it takes to have success in this conference. There’s still some training, some mental adjustment, to what it takes to be great, to improve.
Being a black coach of a team with many black athletes, what are your thoughts on the protests against racial discrimination and police brutality?
It’s a moment of change, a moment of re-evaluation. You feel like, in different times in our culture, much of the culture has just been numb to what the black community has been saying. It seems like with each passing decade, more and more support (is given) and more people are aware and kind of see. Maybe the veil has been lifted in ways on the injustice in America. And America’s responding. Maybe in some other decades we just kind of listen for a little bit and then just go back to every day, so I hope this is not that point. People are listening, maybe at a deeper level, so maybe we can have some change.