Celia Barbieri
Class of 2022, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... seeing how my team and community will pull together in order to make the best out of a difficult time. Our coaches have worked to help us as athletes change our self-image during this period, from being a cross-country runner to simply being a runner in general. For me, that means being excited to see whatever happens this fall. I hope for a great season full of safe competition, but I trust in the ability of my team to adapt in positive ways.
Representing Urbana through athletics ... has been such a joy in my years as a high school cross-country and track runner so far. I feel that it is an opportunity for us to show that the teens of Urbana are respectful and hard-working. That is the case especially when we go to meets out of town and strive to practice good sportsmanship while still lifting up our teammates with school spirit.
The ongoing pandemic ... has changed my view of competitive sports by only deepening how impressed I am with student-athletes as a whole. I have enjoyed knowing that, through all of this, many student-athletes are still training as hard as they would. with the extrinsic motivator of games or meets to mark their progress. The pandemic has also made me appreciate even more the times when we could gather in large groups to celebrate human abilities without worrying about vulnerable members of the population. I look forward to when we can safely do that again.
Sam Lambert
Class of 2022, boys’ cross-country
He is most looking forward to ... after missing out on the majority of my track season, being able to compete again, finally. Hopefully, if all goes well, the work I will be putting into the summer will give me the ability to break my PR from my sophomore year and possibly make it to state. Cross-country has always been a sport where I could have a great time with my teammates while achieving my high goals, which, in turn, has made me really enjoy the sport. Being able to contribute to our team’s culture is quite exciting and something I’m really looking forward to.
Thinking about his time at Urbana ... I’m glad to be able to represent Urbana to some capacity in cross-country while also just doing what I love. A few years ago, if I told my past self of my improvements in running, I don’t think I would believe it. Running for the program and the people who’ve set me on this path and have given me so many great memories is just one of the best things I could wish for.
The ongoing pandemic ... has really taught me not to ponder my bigger goals, but more so to set a goal each day to complete. I’ve found that when concentrating on a task today, such as what to run, my strength routine or anything that would improve my goals for tomorrow, my future plans get a lot easier. With the pandemic making all of my future plans fairly uncertain, learning not to rely or fixate on a bigger plan so far ahead of me, but to (instead) trust the process has been so fundamentally important. Because I’ve been limited from seeing my friends or teammates in person as much as I used to, I’ve also found it valuable to reinforce that core principle of staying positive as well. Pondering my failures in the past or taking a present letdown too harshly has never proven to be useful to me at all, and this pandemic has truly determined that to me.
Honora Hoey
Class of 2022, girls’ swimming & diving
She is most looking forward to ... returning to normalcy while we bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Swimming is one of my favorite things to do, and I’m just excited to do something I love again.
Representing Urbana through athletics ... has been an experience I won’t forget. Being a part of the swim team has helped me enjoy high school much more than I would have if I didn’t join. I’m grateful to have this opportunity.
The ongoing pandemic ... has reminded me to take advantage of every moment I get to participate in athletics.