URBANA — James Barkley’s outgoing seniors were a big reason Urbana boys’ soccer racked up 11 wins last season and nearly captured a Class 2A regional championship.
Led by 2019 News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer Seydou Mukadi, the eight-strong class will be “sorely missed,” according to the soon-to-be third-year coach.
With every vacancy, however, the door opens for younger talent to swoop in and snag a spot.
To that effect, Barkley likes what he sees in the Tigers’ future — specifically from his juniors- and sophomores-to-be.
“Someone’s got to fill that role, or maybe a couple people depending on how you look at it. We have those players,” Barkley said. “It won’t be an opportunity to advance. It’s a necessity for the team. Their minutes aren’t going to be opportune minutes where they’re gaining experience. They’re going to be relied upon.”
Upcoming juniors like Barkley’s son, Noah Barkley, and sophomores-to-be like William Arana seek to pace Urbana in 2020, along with a small crop of seniors-to-be that includes Sam Rummenie. Arana is a defending N-G All-Area second team choice, while Noah and Rummenie are reigning honorable mention selections.
“I feel like it was a good year for everyone,” Noah said of the previous campaign. “I’m ready to play. It’s been a while.”
Since February, to be exact. That’s the last indoor match Noah participated in before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. On the outdoor side of things, Noah’s most recent game was the October regional final defeat on the Tigers’ home pitch, at the hands of Mahomet-Seymour.
“It’ll be huge (when we can play again),” Noah said. “I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season. My entire grade pretty much has been playing together through club since we were like 12. And so I feel like it’ll be really good to get back with those people and play at high school.”
Any trepidation James said he feels for the 2020 season, so far as preparing during an ongoing pandemic, more so has to do with all soccer players being able to return to action in a healthy manner.
As far as his own athletes go, James knows they’ve been putting in the necessary offseason repetitions. Before the pandemic hit, Noah regularly was training with teammates like Arana, Rummenie, Sam Birdsley, Jackson Kirkland, Chico Wilson, Jackson Gilbert and Jordan Perez. Rummenie is the only one among that crop who will graduate in 2021.
“I’ve been watching this cohort ... grow throughout the years,” James said. “I’m not surprised. I’m pleased that it’s such a supportive atmosphere for the kids in Urbana.”
Tigers boys’ soccer is flush with support in the form of kids wanting to be part of the program. James said a whopping 65 students came out last fall to vie for a roster spot, continuing the tradition set up by former longtime team leader Randy Blackman.
“I anticipate another large crew (this year) and two fairly robust teams, varsity and JV,” James said. “It’s something the community’s embraced for a long time.”
Rummenie is the top returning goal scorer, potting a team-best 13 last year. Arana wasn’t far behind with 10 markers, and Noah and Gilbert added another five goals apiece.
Arana was a freshman sensation the previous season, but James wasn’t shocked that a ninth-grader could excel in the Big 12 Conference and beyond the way Arana did.
“I saw balance and strength and skill,” James said, “and I immediately knew he should be with the better guys, the upperclassmen, based on his physical ability.”
Speaking of the physical side of things, James noted that Noah has grown about 4 inches and added 20 pounds this offseason. The latter half of that development is an obvious byproduct of those group training sessions.
“One thing he’s always done well is see and run the field with the ball in his feet,” James said. “ I look forward to him stepping on the field as an upperclassman with the skill set he has to see how that kind of confidence will parlay into this upcoming season.”
Consider Noah on the same wavelength.
“What I’m hoping to do is just help our team score goals, either by scoring or assisting,” Noah said. “Whatever it takes to win. I don’t need stats as much. I really want our team to be successful.”
Both James and Noah believe Urbana will be successful once again, trying to get back to past regional championship heights after two consecutive seasons without a piece of IHSA hardware.
“I expect to win a lot of games,” James said. “That’s not a kind of false confidence. ... We’re coming into kind of the blossoming of a fairly robust cohort in Urbana that runs a few years deep.”