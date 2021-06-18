Snap photo
CHARLESTON — Urbana senior Daniel Mboyo won a long jump state title this afternoon at the IHSA Class 2A boys' track and field meet at Eastern Illinois.

The future Illini is using The News-Gazette's Snapchat account to document what is turning out to be a memorable day.

After winning his first state title, Mboyo celebrated with teammates: 'that state champ feeling.'

