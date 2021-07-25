URBANA — After years of making an impact at the pool, Jeff Birdsley is taking the same energy to school.
Following years of substitute teaching, he’s looking forward to starting a full-time biology teaching position at Urbana High School this fall.
The stay-at-home dad is already well-known to many of his students. He’s long volunteered his time to youth swimmers in Urbana, serving as an assistant coach for the Tigers’ program and the head coach of Urbana Park District’s Nadiators team.
“As my kids got older — they’re both teenagers now — it gave me more and more time to do some things outside the home,” Birdsley said. “Substitute teaching is so flexible, but now that they’re both teenagers, I’m ready for some more full-time work.”
Sam, his oldest son, is preparing to enter his senior year at Urbana. His daughter Cecelia will be an eighth-grader at Urbana Middle School this fall. Both grew up taking swim lessons from their father, who used that as a jumping-off point to get involved with coaching.
“When we were able to get in the pool and learn to paddle around, I taught them to swim,” Jeff Birdsley said. “When they were able to join the Nadiator swim team, we signed them up and I would always work with them.”
Birdsley was in the pool at an early age, competing in meets from middle school through college. Save for a year of water polo during his time at Michigan Tech, swimming was the only sport he maintained a competitive interest in.
Once the opportunity to help with the Nadiators club presented itself, it was a natural fit. The program gives swimmers ages 4-18 the chance to participate in practices and optional meets against other swim clubs in the Central Illinois Swim Conference.
Since then, one of his favorite parts of the job has been teaching swimmers with little or no experience. He often sees new team members who have taken lessons previously but haven’t gotten a chance to refine their skills.
“I teach them to lengthen out their stroke, keep their kick going strong,” Birdsley said. “You know, things that help them get much more gracefully from one end of the pool to the other. … It’s really rewarding to me to work with those learners.”
For about five years, he and other parents helped to organize the smaller things that complete the Nadiators experience, including picnic days and other special events.
In 2016, he became the program’s head coach.
His Nadiators assistant is Michelle Zimmerman, Urbana High’s head swimming and diving coach.
Birdsley credits her with sharing the same vision for the program as he does. Zimmerman credits him for his dedication to Urbana’s swimmers.
“He really does a lot,” Zimmerman said of Birdsley’s work with Urbana High’s team. “When we have meets, he’s setting up and leading the guys and the girls on how to set up the pool for competitions. He works a lot with our JV swimmers and helps them develop more efficient swim strokes.”
After starting as an unpaid volunteer for the Tigers, Birdsley has recently become an official assistant coach to Zimmerman. It’s a small reward for the passion and enthusiasm that he’s shown.
“He’s just a fun guy,” Zimmerman said. “He participated in our spirit days, so he’ll dress up and be goofy with the kids. You can tell his heart and passion for the fun of swimming, helping kids develop a love of the sport.”
He’s equally passionate about science, which he’ll teach many of his swimmers about on a permanent basis starting this fall.
It’s a field that he’s more than knowledgeable in. He holds bachelor’s degree and Ph.D in biology, and his wife, Becky Fuller, is a professor in the University of Illinois’ school of integrative biology.
When a biology teaching position became vacant at Urbana three years ago, Birdsley became a long-term substitute. Realizing that all he needed to apply for the full-time position was a high school teaching certificate, he enrolled in online courses to make it a reality.
“I have my certificate, and I’m ready to teach,” Birdsley said.
It’s as comfortable a setting as he could ask for, too. Strong relationships from his time as a substitute teacher and coach already are in place.
“I’d walk into a new classroom, wherever I happen to be subbing, and I knew kids. They were kids that I taught when coached in swimming,” Birdsley said. “It’s always been a fun thing to see these kids in a different setting — you know, in a school setting in addition to the pool.”
While he’s excited to get back into the classroom next month, Birdsley shares the same sentiments that many of his students might: He’s having too much fun at the pool for it to end so soon.
“I know what the past year has been like for my own kids sitting in a room in front of a computer for school and not really being able to get out too much,” Birdsley said. “We’ve got these swim meets where the kids are out there running around, having fun with friends they haven’t seen in years, really. It’s been a great summer for youth sports.”