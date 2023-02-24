URBANA — Jurdan Tyler’s first high school wrestling match proved an enlightening experience for the Urbana junior.
She and the Tigers traveled to Danville for a quadrangular meet involving the host Vikings, St. Joseph-Ogden and Le Roy/Tri-Valley.
Urbana coach Phil Sexton gave Tyler the chance to compete during this event. She slotted into the 220-pound position on the Tigers’ lineup. Her past wrestling experience to that point all had been restricted to practice rooms.
It was time for Tyler to test her mettle.
“The guy I wrestled ... got me on the back of my neck, then pulled me close. Hit my lip trying to push my head away, busted my lip. I hit the floor,” Tyler said. “And then he covered me. That was the moment I knew, ‘Oh, this is your deciding factor. You either get up or you go home.’
“I got up, and I took the loss with pride. But nobody ever got an easier match.”
Tyler now has the opportunity to make opponents’ lives difficult in the IHSA girls’ individual state wrestling tournament.
She’s qualified for the 235 bracket in the two-day showcase, which runs Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington. Tyler (10-7) will tangle with Ottawa freshman Juliana Thrush (18-10) in Friday’s first round.
“It feels amazing,” Tyler said. “My sister-in-law, she’s one of the owners of Wood N’ Hog (BBQ in Urbana), and she’s pretty impactful in the community. ... She’s someone I look up to, and I see the impact she makes. And I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’ And now I’m finally getting the opportunity to.”
Tyler is Urbana’s first IHSA girls’ wrestling state qualifier and one of seven local girls who will compete in Bloomington this weekend.
But she’s not a longtime native of the city. In fact, this is her first year at Urbana. Tyler previously attended Downers Grove North High School in DuPage County.
“I love Urbana,” Tyler said. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but it’s definitely colder the closer you get to Chicago. The snow doesn’t get shoveled up there. Down here, you all have it up the next day. I love it.”
Tyler decided during her sophomore year at Downers Grove North that she wanted to give wrestling a shot after watching some of the Trojans’ practices after school.
“Went to one practice, could not do it at all,” Tyler said. “But this year (at Urbana), I was like, ‘You know what, I believe in myself.’”
The first two weeks of practicing with the Tigers sewed some doubt in Tyler’s mind.
But she began forming friendships, including with two female teammates in freshmen Ciana Kalanga and Randi Campe. And those friends weren’t about to let Tyler leave the Urbana wrestling fold so easily.
“When I came in here, I was scared. I said, ‘Everybody’s going to hate me.’ I was just in my own head,” Tyler said. “But then I started meeting everybody else, and they were so friendly. You wouldn’t expect people who wrestle to be so friendly.”
Tyler played sports like lacrosse and badminton in the past. She appreciates wrestling because of the “rigorous technique” required to fare well in competition, as well as the combined sense of individualism and group camaraderie.
“You have a team, but it’s all you at the same time,” Tyler said. “Other sports don’t provide that autonomy.”
Tyler largely has wrestled against male foes this season, including some whom Sexton described as “three or four state-ranked kids.”
“They got after her, but she didn’t give up. She’s get mad when they beat her,” Sexton said. “That helped her when she went to the all-girls sectional. It proved when she went three overtimes in the third-place match.”
Tyler placed fourth in the Peoria Richwoods Sectional’s 235 bracket, earning the last state-qualifying spot. Her road to that point started with a loss to Edwardsville sophomore Tayla Phillips, after both received a first-round bye.
“I was strong because I value strength. Give the other person the fact they won. They deserve that,” Tyler said. “And then I walked in the hallway, and I cried. Cried hard. It was emotional.”
Teammates like Kalanga, Campe and Jaylon Goines helped Tyler rebound mentally, and she went on to win her next three matches, before losing a 2-0 decision to Unity freshman Phoenix Molina in the third-place match.
“She’s just now touching what her potential is,” Sexton said. “When she first came in the program, she saw the picture of the girl that placed at (the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state meet) for me two years ago (Kira Buford-Rucker), and she said, ‘I want my picture up there.’ I said, ‘You can do it.’”
Wrestling also is providing Tyler with a clearer sense of self away from the mat. She weighed 240 pounds when she started the sport. She’s since dropped weight, down to 199.8 pounds, and added muscle.
“It was just something I had to get comfortable with,” Tyler said. “Recently, I’ve come to terms with who I am as a woman. ... Having muscle is something I should be proud of because it’s muscle that you build. All the time I’m told, ‘Oh, you’re not supposed to have muscles. Muscular’s not it.’
“I’ve got muscles. All these boys don’t have these muscles. I built these.”
Tyler soon could build a state-championship resume, as well. She’ll need to win four consecutive matches to cap her first-ever wrestling season on the highest of highs.
“When I say I have the opportunity to represent my entire wrestling program here as a woman in Urbana,” Tyler said, “it feels good.”