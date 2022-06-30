CHAMPAIGN — Forget about divisional realignment.
The Big Ten has shaken up the entire world of collegiate athletics roughly 11 months after the SEC did the same thing.
The Big Ten’s answer to the SEC poaching Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 a year ago? Doing the same by raiding the Pac-12.
Two days after the ACC scrapped its divisions to better situate itself for the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten made a move to go even bigger. The conference voted unanimously Thursday to approve the addition of Southern California and UCLA to the conference for the 2024-25 school year.
“Our move to the Big Ten positions USC for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly changing sports media and collegiate athletic landscapes,” USC President Carol Folt penned in a message to what she called the Trojan community. “Equally important, we are joining a conference that shares our values of academic excellence, athletic competitiveness and diversity and inclusion across all sports. The enhanced resources from this move will enable additional support for our student-athletes as well as benefit initiatives surrounding academics, accessibility and affordability.”
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond also released a co-written letter Thursday evening. Like Folt, they cited “enhanced resources” available to the Bruins with a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten as being a critical piece of the decision process.
“As the oldest NCAA Division I athletic conference in the United States and with a footprint that will now extend from the Pacific to the Atlantic, Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents,” the UCLA letter read. “Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country.”
The reasoning for the second major shakeup in college in 11 months, then, was clear. The addition of USC and UCLA doesn’t just make the Big Ten the first conference to stretch from coast to coast. It also assures the Big Ten will have a presence in the top three TV markets in the country by adding No. 2 Los Angeles to New York and Chicago.
That’s a serious boon for a conference in the midst of negotiating a new media rights deal. The ongoing projections had the new deal delivering approximately a $1 billion annual return for 14 Big Ten institutions — or roughly $71.4 million per school per year. The number of schools has increased to 16, but so has the Big Ten’s leverage by adding two premier programs in USC and UCLA.
The Pac-12 distributed just $19.8 million in fiscal year 2021, which was the least by far among Power 5 conferences. The Big Ten distribution was $46.1 million, which trailed only the SEC's $54.6 million.
Beyond the expected financial gains, both USC and UCLA fit the Big Ten's academic profile. Both are among the 65 members of the Association of American Universities, which is made up of top research universities. Every current Big Ten school save for Nebraska is also a member, and Nebraska was when it joined the conference.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman spoke for nearly two hours Tuesday afternoon during his annual media roundtable and spent a significant amount of time discussing macro level topics relating to the state of college athletics.
Whitman might not have mentioned USC or UCLA by name, but the way he discussed the future of college athletics — particularly at the power conference level — dovetails with what the Big Ten is reportedly trying to accomplish. The SEC made the first move toward super conference status last July. The Big Ten will apparently be next.
“We are at a point where we have to take control of our own future,” Whitman said Tuesday. “We can continue to sit back and allow third parties — whether it be the court system or different legislative bodies or even in some cases the media — to push us into a corner and dictate what our future will look like, or we can accept that there will be some challenge to get from where we are today to where we ultimately want to be. We accept that challenge, and we take proactive steps to try and create that future that I think will really usher in largely a new era of college athletics.”
That new era could put into question the future of the NCAA. Whitman referenced governance as a primary issue moving forward, with the NCAA now responsible for 1,100 member institutions across three diverse divisions when it comes to size, funding and location.
“They’ve tried to create a unified rule book that governs that entire big tent,” Whitman said. “It feels like, whether the organization continues to be governed under the structure of the NCAA or something different, there has to be a way to create more homogenized groups of schools.
“Who are our bedfellows as we move into this next generation of college athletics? We spend a lot of time talking about this. Is it the Big Ten? Is it Power 5? Is it the FBS? Is it Division I? … I don’t think the big tent approach is going to continue to work. If the NCAA is willing to provide needed flexibility on some of these other ancillary items, then I think the NCAA potentially remains a very viable entity. If it’s not, then we may be forced to look in some different directions.”
The new direction for the Big Ten — at least for the moment — will be the conference’s third round of expansion in the last decade-plus and fourth in roughly 30 years. The Big Ten ceased to be 10 members when Penn State was added in 1990. Then came Nebraska in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2015.
Illinois last played UCLA in men’s basketball in 1997, and the Bruins hold a 6-3 series advantage. So does USC, although the Illini have won their last three games against the Trojans in men’s basketball. The latest came in 2012 at the Maui Invitational.
The last football games between Illinois and its potential new West Coast rivals came in 2007 (USC) and 2011 (UCLA). Both were bowl games, with the Illini losing in the Rose Bowl to the Trojans and winning the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl against the Bruins.
Illinois is one of six original members still in the conference. The others are Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan. All but the Wolverines, who had a 10-year absence from 1907-17, have been anchor members of the Big Ten since 1896. Indiana and Iowa joined in 1899, Ohio State in 1912 and Michigan State in 1950.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.