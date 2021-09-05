CHAMPAIGN — Art Sitkowski got two looks at the end zone. Two chances for the Illinois quarterback to at least send Saturday night’s game against Texas San Antonio into overtime. Or maybe a win if Illini coach Bret Bielema was feeling bold about a two-point conversion opportunity.
Sitkowski’s first Hail Mary sailed over the outstretched hands of Isaiah Williams. Casey Washington snagged the second, falling to the turf. Just beyond the back of the end zone.
Game.
Roadrunners.
A 37-30 victory — and the upset — for UTSA.
The Memorial Stadium crowd of 33,906 went from buzzing with energy and ready to celebrate the potential game-tying score to dead silent. The entirety of the UTSA team — players, coaches and staff — rushed Zuppke Field as the Illini made their way to the northeast corner of the stadium and the tunnel leading back to the Smith Center.
“Give a lot of credit to UTSA,” Bielema said. “Obviously, a good football team that did enough to win the football game. From our guys’ point of view, we put ourselves in a situation where we were down two scores early and played behind the chains all game.
“Defensively, we couldn’t get off the field on third down. That was probably the tale of the game. We put ourselves in third-down situations they kept converting.”
The loss to UTSA was not the followup Illinois — or its fans — had in mind after a Week 0 win against Nebraska got the Bielema era in Champaign started in about as positive a way as possible.
“This isn’t where I wanted to be,” Bielema said. “I knew this was going to be a tough assignment. I tried to hammer that into the guys all week. ... Just where we’re at right now in this program we weren’t able to do the things we needed to do to win. We’re not going to stay here. We’re going to move forward.”
But UTSA was no pushover.
Now, the Roadrunners head back to Texas with one of the biggest wins in program history and just more than $1 million for its athletic department’s coffers thanks to its guarantee to make the trip to Champaign for its first Big Ten game in program history.
That win came, in large part, due to quarterback Frank Harris completing 20 of 32 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown and running back Brenden Brady finding the end zone twice in lieu of All-American Sincere McCormick, who had to rush 31 times for his 117 yards.
The challenge for Illinois is figuring out how to bounce back after the loss with the first road game of the season coming next week at Virginia. Coverage issues have to be solved by the Illini defense. And despite Sitkowski completing 22 of 42 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns, the Illinois offense has to find a way to get in the end zone more consistently. Three field goals from James McCourt, including two of 50-plus yards to set the new Illini career record with six total 50-yarders, kept Illinois in the game.
“From a defensive point of view, they were definitely attacking certain looks and certain spots on the field repeatedly,” Bielema said of the Roadrunners. “That last touchdown — a free hit up the middle — we can’t just let them have anything for free. The game’s hard enough already. ... Offensively, we’ve got to be able to run the football and convert some play-action passes.”