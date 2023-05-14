URBANA — It’s usually not too difficult to find a Champaign Central boys’ tennis player during a tournament this season.
Even at a large complex like the Atkins Tennis Center on the University of Illinois campus.
Listen for yelling of one specific word: “Vamos!”
“People get mad about it. I don’t think they know what it means,” Maroons junior Elliot Gulley said. “It’s just saying ‘come on,’ like their kids do, but in Spanish. That’s just our thing ... and it helps me play better.”
Gulley typically shortens it to “’mos!” while in the heat of competition.
Central sophomore Abel Vines has lived in the United States for less than a year after emigrating from Spain with his mother. Gulley said the phrase gained traction with the Maroons upon Vines joining the team.
Vines usually opts for a shouting of “Ba!” when he’s playing. Short for “bamos,” an alternate form of vamos.
“We use it when we’re in the middle of each point to heat us up,” Vines said, “and then bamos is like the big one.”
All versions of this phrase frequently were in play Saturday morning and afternoon at Atkins Tennis Center.
Because coach Scott Davis’ Maroons were experiencing plenty of success.
Vines and Gulley gave Central two of its four singles championships in the Big 12 Conference tournament, helping the Maroons stave off Normal Community for the team title with 90 points to the Ironmen’s 84.
“That’s huge for this team,” Gulley said. “Normal Community’s a great team. They’re a 2A school. We’re 1A. So to beat them is just huge for us to go into sectionals.”
Vines defeated Community junior Siddharth Bhumpelli 6-3, 6-1 for the No. 2 singles crown. Gulley knocked off Community senior Nicholas Bruha 6-1, 6-0 for the No. 3 singles title.
Joining Vines and Gulley as singles champions for Central were senior Wade Schacht at No. 4 and senior Sam Balogh at No. 6.
Schacht rallied past Normal Community senior Kerry Tilford 5-7, 6-2, 3-2, with Tilford medically retiring during the third-set tiebreaker. Balogh upended Normal Community junior Mason Hefter 6-1, 6-0.
“I’m really happy about it,” Balogh said. “Especially in the final, I was playing really well, and it means a lot, especially as a senior. It was my last chance.”
Vines and junior Ezra Bernhard captured the No. 2 doubles championship on Friday as well to further bolster Central’s cause. The Ironmen led the Maroons 29-28 following the doubles round.
Each side put itself in position to prevail in the team standings Saturday, as Central and Normal Community matched up in all but one of the championship singles matches.
But only Ironmen sophomore Avivarsh Sai Paleti was able to collect a win, besting Maroons senior Peter Smith in the No. 5 spot. Bernhard placed runner-up at No. 1 singles to Peoria Notre Dame senior Scott Anderson.
“Great, great, great effort. We knew going in it was going to be us and Normal,” Davis said. “Friday, we did what we were supposed to do ... and (Saturday) we had all six in the finals.
“It’s been a great year. The kids have fought hard and come through the way we hoped.”
Saturday’s weather shifted between cloudy and partly sunny multiple times, but it constantly was warm and muggy. Players rapidly soaked their T-shirts with sweat as they exerted themselves on the Illini’s blue outdoor courts.
Vines might have had one of the more exhausting days of anyone in action, as he seemed determined to make contact with pretty much any shot sent his way during his three matches.
Left and right, back and forth, and up in the air all were fair game as movement options — even during a single point. This helped him overcome a 4-0 second-set deficit versus Peoria Notre Dame senior David Joseph during the semifinals.
“I’m so tired. I am gassed,” Vines admitted. “The quarterfinal and the semifinal were (separated) by like 15 minutes of rest. ... The humidity is killing me.
“I’m so happy of winning this, after three years of not playing tennis at all (in Spain).”
Gulley dug into his background as a hockey player in order to fight through the trials and tribulations brought on by contesting three matches in fairly short order.
“It’s huge,” Gulley said. “Especially playing big minutes in hockey, going long in games, you need that third-period stamina. You’re playing your third match, (it’s) kind of like the third period.”
Balogh isn’t quite as verbally outspoken as guys like Gulley, Vines and Schacht, the last of whom had to rush away from Atkins Tennis Center after his No. 4 singles final so he could get to Central High School to star in Maroons theater’s rendition of “Rent.”
But Balogh stepped up big to contribute to Central’s Big 12 triumph all the same, giving the Maroons a nice boost prior to the upcoming Class 1A Danville Sectional on Friday and Saturday at Danville Tennis Center.
“I’m going to be playing doubles at sectionals. We’re going to have a couple tough matches in order to get to state,” Balogh said. “It’s going to be challenging, but hopefully, we can get it done and hopefully the other guys can get it done.”
Both meet host Centennial and Urbana each produced multiple top-six singles finishes on Saturday as well.
Chargers junior Jason Kim and sophomore Tyler Luchinski led the way for their team, ranking fourth in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Sophomore Jeff Chahyadi added a fifth-place showing at No. 6 singles.
For the Tigers, freshman Alexander Ashley was the fourth-place finisher at No. 4 singles. Senior Parker McClain claimed fifth place at No. 1 singles, senior Elijah Walker snagged fifth place at No. 2 singles, junior Joe Solava snared fifth place at No. 3 singles and sophomore Santi Lleras settled into sixth place at No. 5 singles.