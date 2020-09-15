CHAMPAIGN — Two of them are ninth-graders. Another player told his coach the prior week he didn’t think he’d be on the varsity team much longer.
These three athletes made up a majority of the top five at this year’s Champaign County boys’ golf tournament.
Judah Christian freshman Caleb McCullough and St. Thomas More freshman Wilson Kirby led Monday’s seven-team, 18-hole showcase at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, with McCullough’s 11-over 83 good for a 2-stroke victory over Kirby in the individual chase.
Centennial held off Mahomet-Seymour 360-371 in the team hunt, and the Chargers’ performance was boosted by senior Walker Smith’s 89 that gave him a share of fourth place — and some renewed confidence after recent struggles.
“I’m so thankful that Lincolnshire was still willing to do it,” Centennial coach Brian Easter said of hosting the event, which missed Champaign Central but included most of the county’s boys’ golf programs. “And so happy for these kids that they were able to get out here and have this experience. This is what golf is supposed to be.”
Lincolnshire offered a significant challenge to all comers, and birdies were tough to card. Only a pair of Sabers — Kirby and senior Noah Eyman — walked away with an under-par score on any hole. Kirby birdied the par-5 15th while Eyman birdied the par-4 14th.
“There’s danger everywhere,” Easter said. “So you’ve got to make shots.”
McCullough did so more than anyone else in just his third high school event. He scored par on eight holes among the front nine and notched 12 pars overall.
“There’s always room for improvement,” McCullough said. “I thought I could play better, but I ... tried to do my best.”
McCullough’s prep tenure has started with a bang. He ranked second in his inaugural match and since has two wins.
“I like playing with people who are older than me,” McCullough said. “Gives me more of a challenge and a goal to achieve.”
Kirby’s last name likely is familiar to those in the local high school golf scene. His sisters — 2019 graduate Maeve and current senior Mia — were and are integral parts of the STM girls’ golf machine.
“I expected to do pretty well, but ... this is a little more than I thought,” Wilson Kirby said. “I have a lot of room to improve from now to my senior season, and I like playing with these guys.”
Monday’s match was Kirby’s second of 18 holes this year, and he said this tournament played out far better than a prior one at Savoy’s U of I Orange Course.
“The first one was a little iffy,” Kirby said. “I’ve gotten better (since), and I’ve got mentally better and (it’s) helped me get some better scores.”
That the county event’s two best scores came from the two smallest schools in the field wasn’t lost on either boy.
“I’ve played a lot of kids who are in higher classes than me,” McCullough said, “so it’s fun to get to know people who are older and who are at a bigger school and have a chance to beat them.”
The Chargers’ Smith is older and at a bigger school, but he landed a spot in Centennial’s varsity lineup for the first time this season.
He wasn’t sure how long his stay would last, however, especially after a rough nine-hole showing last Thursday at Mattoon Country Club.
“I was pushing the limits of being sixth man, so I’m just happy I made it,” said Smith, who narrowly was bested for the Chargers’ No. 1 score Monday by junior Griffin Doyle (88, third place). “Knowing that I was first and second there for a while makes me feel a lot better.”
Centennial’s finishing order nearly was completely inverse from the expectation. Typically, the lower-scoring golfers hit the course first and are summarily followed by higher-scoring competitors.
But Doyle entered Lincolnshire’s confines in the No. 5 slot and Smith in the No. 6 position. Freshman Ashten Cafarelli (90, tied for sixth) and senior Cam McMullen (93, tied for eighth) teed off in the No. 4 and No. 2 roles, respectively.
“I always tell them, ‘We’re all kind of the same,’” Easter said. “They’re a group of golfers where their averages are very close to each other, and anybody can be the best on a given day.”
Smith nearly reached that status with a simple approach, adopted in response to his prior difficulties.
“I was just focusing on getting the distance I needed, hitting the ball as straight as possible,” Smith said, “and I had some good approach shots (Monday) and knocked down some putts.”
Team runner-up Mahomet-Seymour placed two golfers inside the top 10 individuals: junior Zach Courson (89, tied for fourth) and senior Jameson Drinkwalter (90, tied for sixth).
STM rated third as a unit with a team score of 384. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda secured fourth at 407, paced by junior Hayden Schall (99, 16th) and sophomore Ethan Donaldson (100, 17th).
St. Joseph-Ogden’s fifth-place team total of 412 was keyed by sophomore Ty Pence’s 10th-place 94, while Judah Christian ranked sixth as a club at 472. Urbana did not post a team score but cracked the top 10 individuals thanks to sophomore Parker McClain (93, tied for eighth).