CHAMPAIGN — Theodore Lockley has a legitimate claim as the most versatile commit in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete committed to Illinois on Friday morning. Then, Joriell Washington did the same about 5 1/2 hours later.
The pair of Florida natives makes for 10 total commits in the Class of 2021 for Lovie Smith and Co. and now six from the Sunshine State.
Lockley is considered an “athlete” by both Rivals and 247Sports and ranked as a two-star and three-star recruit, respectively. He’ll likely wind up at wide receiver at Illinois, but he’s got a diverse football background.
Lockley played quarterback as a sophomore at Father Lopez Catholic in Daytona Beach, Fla., and then switched to wide receiver last season when he transferred to Mainland High School.
Even then Lockley wound up as a multi-positional threat, helping lead Mainland to a 6-5 record and an FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals appearance. Wide receiver might have been Lockley’s primary position — and he caught 29 passes for 673 yards and seven touchdowns — but he also got snaps at quarterback and out of the backfield as a ball carrier.
Lockley finished with more than 1,000 yards of total offense and also served as the Buccaneers’ primary kick returner.
Lockley used his track speed on the football field, putting his 10.74-second 100-meter dash time to good use for big play after big play. He averaged more than 23 yards per reception and was even more productive as a kick returner.
Washington will help bolster the Illinois secondary. The 6-2, 178-pound consensus three-star defensive back is ranked as the No. 99 safety in the nation in the 247Sports composite. Washington helped Fort Myers (Fla.) to a 9-3 record in 2019, as the Green Wave also reached the FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals.
Friday’s double commitment made for three this week and four in a six-day span. All of them are from Florida, with East Lake linebacker Dylan Rosiek committing Wednesday and Jacksonville Atlantic Coast wide receiver Patrick Bryant II committing this past Sunday. Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, however, still ranks last in the Big Ten by Rivals but moved to 12th, according to 247Sports national rankings.
The additions of Lockley and Washington make for nine commitments in the past two months after the Illini had just a single commitment — DeSoto (Texas) quarterback Samari Collier — between December and the start of May. The Illini’s class is rounded out by DeSmet (Mo.) offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver, Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Daniel Edwards, Westlake (Ga.) defensive end Sedarius McConnell, Griffin (Ga.) athlete Prince Green and South Sumter (Fla.) linebacker Trevor Moffitt.
Lockley chose Illinois, which offered on April 9, from a top four that also included Boston College, Bowling Green and East Carolina. He had 20 other FBS offers, including Power Five programs Kansas and Rutgers. Nine FCS programs had also offered.
Washington had other offers from Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, South Florida, Southern Miss and Toledo.