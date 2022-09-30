CHAMPAIGN — Diana Brown describes Brooke Mosher as “a very quiet person.” So much so that the only talking her fellow setter — at least in roster designation — does is the occasional whisper in the ear.
So the way Mosher approached Brown ahead of last week’s Big Ten opener against Maryland was a real statement of intent. Mosher found out roughly six hours before that match she would play outside hitter against the Terrapins after Jessica Nunge was ruled out with a leg injury.
“She looked at me before the game and was like, ‘I’m ready. Give me the ball,’” Brown said. “That gave me the confidence in her and her confidence in herself. She killed it. I would have been proud anyway because it literally happened six hours before our game. To have that major shift in a Big Ten match and she just goes out there and absolutely kills it, I’m ready to compete again with her. That makes me fired up.”
Mosher finished with 14 kills in Illinois’ four-set win against Maryland. While she wasn’t as effective the next night with five kills in a sweep of Northwestern, the 6-foot setter turned utility player will be back in the rotation at outside hitter when the Illini (7-5, 2-0 Big Ten) resume conference play at 7 p.m. Friday at Huff Hall against fifth-ranked Purdue (11-1, 2-0).
“She did a nice job in her respective role and came up with some big plays when we needed it,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We knew she did that in high school and club. I didn’t recruit her to do that, but we definitely needed her to step up and fill in and she did that and more. We’ll continue to put her out there until she proves otherwise.”
Mosher’s opportunity at outside hitter will continue this weekend — Illinois also plays at No. 8 Wisconsin (7-3, 1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday — because Nunge will still be unavailable. Tamas said her injury isn’t perceived as season-ending, but she won’t play this weekend.
Enter Mosher.
The Waterloo, Wis., native was recruited as a setter in the Class of 2021 and redshirted last year behind Brown. A bonus season of eligibility for Brown because of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back Mosher’s takeover of the starting setter role. Instead, she played some in the back row, got some time at opposite and did actually set when Tamas experimented with a 5-2 rotation during the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge earlier this month in Boulder, Colo.
“That was something that was communicated to me since I committed here,” Mosher said. “I knew this year would be like that. I was ready. Right now I’m doing what’s best for the team and waiting for my turn to step up.”
Mosher has been fairly successful at every spot in the Illinois rotation she’s filled. Even sliding back in at outside hitter, which she hadn’t played since she was 13 years old. Not that she didn’t get swings in high school as a setter/opposite. She helped Waterloo win three Capital South Conference championships and finished her prep career with 1,953 kills and 1,657 assists.
“We trained her as kind of a hitter and setter in the preseason, so her just going in and letting it rip really didn’t shock me at all,” Brown said of Mosher’s performance last weekend. “She’s super athletic. You can tell her to do anything, and she would. It’s crazy. I actually love playing with her for that reason.”
What Tamas liked about Mosher’s time at outside hitter against Maryland and Northwestern was she didn’t try to do too much. That she didn’t take bad swings and made the Terrapins and Wildcats work.
“That’s not easy,” Tamas said. “Usually when you have a specialized position, you want them to do that specialty. Our sport has definitely gone that way where you bring people in to specifically play right side, to specifically play middle, setter, you go down the list. At the same time, think of all of the positives she gets out of it. She gets a whole different view of it. She gets the IQ from it.”
Mosher admitted she had some nerves getting her first playing time at outside hitter since middle school. That it came in the Big Ten opener certainly didn’t lessen them, and she had to be a quick study for how fast the game goes at that spot.
The first thought that hit Mosher when she found out she’d fill in for Nunge, though, drove her.
“I’ve got to play for Jess, play as hard as I can and do what Jess would do and just go for it,” Mosher said about what her motivation was. “I kind of just let everything go. I come in and work on every skill that I can just in case something like this would happen where I have to step in.”