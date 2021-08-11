CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski’s knee injury at the end of the 2020 season opened the door for Julian Pearl.
The Danville native received invaluable experience filling in for three games as the starting right tackle on the Illinois offensive line. Pearl had played in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and four others before Palczewski’s injury in 2020, but the chance to get consistent reps — against top Big Ten competition — made a world of difference for the 21-year-old’s college development.
“At the quarterback position and the (offensive) line, I think snaps are everything,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said Tuesday afternoon. “For Julian to get some snaps, like he did, was awesome. He’s out there getting better every day like the rest of the offensive line. The more scrimmage, 11-on-11 snaps, they can get, the better they’re getting every day.”
The difference for Pearl in getting his first break as a starting Big Ten offensive lineman was more about building confidence. Thrust into having to perform, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman thrived.
“It made a huge difference in me being able to execute blocks against guys that normally I wouldn’t be going against,” Pearl said Tuesday. “Usually, I’d be second string in practice going against the same guys. Once you go against other Big Ten players and execute blocks correctly, it’s a great confidence boost. It allows you to really see yourself visualizing success, and I think that’s really helped me.”
Palczewski opted to return for a super-senior season this year, and while the veteran Illinois tackle has been used carefully during training camp, he still projects to start opposite fellow super senior Vederian Lowe. That returns Pearl to a backup-tackle role, although a likely season-ending injury to Jordyn Slaughter opened the door at least a crack for Pearl to compete for one of two guard positions.
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller believes in positional versatility on the line. Pearl has it, with Petersen pointing to his combination of size, length and flexibility as key to being able to fill in at multiple spots.
“He’s long enough and athletic enough to play tackle, but he’s big enough — if he had to — to play down inside,” Petersen said. “He’s just a unique individual as far as an offensive lineman with his God-given ability.”
Veteran defensive tackle Roderick Perry II has squared off against Pearl in practice on multiple occasions.
His main takeaway?
Pearl’s size, length and flexibility is a serious weapon, attributes Pearl used to contribute playing basketball for the Vikings and competing in throwing events for Danville’s track and field team while in high school.
“To see his hips move like that and his feet move like that, it’s like, ‘Dang, where my height at? Why can’t I have that height and move like that?’” the 6-2, 315-pound Perry said. “I think the sky is the ceiling for Julian. He’s got a lot of potential, and I’m excited to see how he comes out this season.”
Pearl embraces the opportunity to play multiple positions on the offensive line. Anything to get on the field. Even special teams work.
“I’ll do whatever,” Pearl said. “I’m No. 2 on the punt shield. I want to be on the field no matter — field goal, punt team, offense. Whatever can get me on the field the fastest, I’m all in.
“I’ve just got to keep working and put my head down. I came a long way, and I still have so far to go. I still have goals that I have not reached. I’ve just got to prove all the people that are supporting me right. I’ve got people back home counting on me, and I don’t want to let them down. That’s really what drives me.”
The opportunity to continue to learn from Palczewski and Lowe, in addition to super-senior center Doug Kramer, is one Pearl has embraced. He’s absorbed the way Kramer leads and commands the offensive line room, the way Lowe takes care of all his responsibilities as an athlete, father and husband and how no one outworks Palczewski.
Being willing to learn from his more experienced teammates has helped Pearl develop from a 250-pound defensive end as a true freshman in 2018 to a 310-pound offensive lineman in 2021.
That plus a new diet and plenty of work in the weight room.
“A lot of the Midwest guys that got recruited here are playing different positions,” Pearl said. “I think that’s a testament to Midwest football. A lot of us put our head down. We work. They tell us what to do, and we do it. No questions asked. No ego really. We grind.
“With developing your body, developing that strength and speed and becoming a Big Ten athlete, comes with more confidence. Through this whole journey, I’ve been transforming my body, and a lot of confidence came with that.”
With all that physical growth and added confidence, the 21-year-old Pearl sees the gap getting smaller — maybe nonexistent — between Illinois’ projected starters on the offensive line and their backups.
“There’s really no sense of complacency with any of us,” he said. “Any given day Moses (Okpala) could go out there and give his best day. Vederian could go out there and give his best day. There’s no big skill gap like there has been in the past.”