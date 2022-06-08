What happened
Team USA went with a wholly different starting lineup Tuesday against Ecuador, which meant Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers came off the bench after getting the start in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship opener on Monday against the Dominican Republic. The result was the same — another blowout — with the U.S. crushing Ecuador 123-41. Rodgers was the first player off the bench and settled his team down after a slow start, and the 6-foot-6 wing finished with seven points, eight rebounds and six assists.
What it means
Rodgers probably won’t be Team USA’s leading scorer at any point during the tournament. At least based on how the first two games played out. Oregon freshman Kel’el Ware had those honors against the Dominican Republic, and Duke commit Jared McCain put up a game-high 22 points against Ecuador. But Rodgers continues to flash elite glue-guy potential as a versatile, do-everything wing. Tuesday that meant hustle play on both ends and an increased role as a facilitator against Ecuador’s 2-3 zone defense.
What’s next
One last Group B pool play game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Puerto Rico. Team USA will be the serious favorites for the third straight game at Auditorio Zonkeys in Tijuana, Mexico, and another win will put the U.S. in prime position to defend its gold medal from the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Canada. Puerto Rico went similarly unbeaten through the first two days of the tournament but needed overtime Tuesday to beat a Dominican Republic team the U.S. overwhelmed on Monday.